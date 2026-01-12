Sports

NFL Trade Rumors: AJ Brown's Philadelphia Era Might End Soon, But 3 Teams Could Go After Him

Brown's drama on Philadelphia might lead him to be traded soon.

By

The postseason spotlight on the Eagles isn't just about Super Bowl aspirations. Actually, A.J. Brown has emerged as a focal point of sideline drama. During a recent playoff clash with the San Francisco 49ers, video surfaced showing a tense exchange between Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni.

While minor in the grand scheme, the moment has sparked speculation about potential friction between the star receiver and Philadelphia's coaching staff. Of course, these tensions lead to unexpected decisions, including a sudden trade.

Brown's Status in Philadelphia

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Trading A.J. Brown to Abdul Carter

NFL reporter Mike Garafolo downplayed the incident, noting it "might not even register as a top-10 A.J. Brown controversy," since it occurred during a routine sideline adjustment. Still, insiders suggest the moment could hint at broader tensions that may influence offseason decisions.

Despite the brief flare-up, Sirianni has consistently stressed that Brown's attitude hasn't disrupted team dynamics. The coach insisted it's "business as usual," citing Brown's daily professionalism as evidence. Yet, as the postseason intensity ramps up, the relationship between Brown and the Eagles could become a key storyline heading into the offseason.

There are only two options for Philadelphia regarding this. They could explore Brown's elite ability as a deep-threat receiver or initiate a trade.

Top Potential Trade Destinations for A.J. Brown

According to The Spun, here are the three teams that might pursue Brown when his Eagles tenure ends.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills could be a natural fit. Pairing Brown with Josh Allen would give Buffalo a lethal deep-ball option, adding explosiveness to an already potent offense. While the Bills have defensive priorities, adding a player of Brown's caliber could significantly boost playoff prospects.

New England Patriots

The Patriots also emerge as a likely landing spot. Brown has publicly praised the organization, making a move to Foxborough mutually appealing. New England has consistently sought elite receiving talent to pair with its developing quarterbacks, and Brown could immediately serve as a centerpiece of the offense.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore may pursue Brown to elevate its passing game. After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Ravens could use a dynamic wide receiver to complement Lamar Jackson's style. Brown's field-stretching ability and knack for explosive plays would provide exactly that, giving Baltimore a significant offensive upgrade.

