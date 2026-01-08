CES 2026: 8BitDo FlipPad Brings Retro Gaming Controls to Your Smartphone Emulator

It is okay to admit that smartphone emulators are hard to control via the touchscreen, and now, 8BitDo has an answer for that. It was unveiled during CES 2026 and called the "FlipPad," which takes retro gaming controls to the next level.

8BitDo FlipPad Revealed at CES 2026

A new peripheral from 8BitDo was unveiled at CES 2026, centering on the mobile gaming platform that delivers a new kind of emulator experience for users through the new "FlipPad" controller.

The new gamepad features a "flip-style" design, and it connects to a smartphone's USB-C port underneath the device to deliver the controls for retro games of the past.

The new controller is a slim gamepad that flips atop a smartphone screen and sits there to give users the controls to retro games, mostly for the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Color, and DS titles.

The 8BitDo FlipPad was designed for vertical orientation, meaning that users would have to play emulator games in the smartphone's upright position. The best application for the new 8BitDo FlipPad is for the Game Boy series titles in the vertical mode as it is set to cover a chunk of the smartphone's bottom screen, which could defeat the purpose of the DS's touch-based interface.

While users may still play DS games when using the 8BitDo FlipPad, games that require the touch-based interface would have to flip the controller on and off the screen to perform the gesture.

Retro Game Controls for Emulators

Where mobile play unfolds.



Introducing 8BitDo FlipPad — a flip-style gamepad designed for mobile gaming.

Compatible with iOS and Android devices. Officially supported by Apple.



Coming Summer 2026.

Experience it first at @CES 2026.

LVCC Central Hall · Booth #15641#FlipPad… pic.twitter.com/snddY5OaMx — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) January 4, 2026

The 8BitDo FlipPad is designed to specifically fit standard smartphones' thickness so that when it is flipped, it is positioned perfectly at the bottom of the screen.

The controls and buttons on the 8BitDo FlipPad are designed to emulate the retro gaming console layout, complete with a D-Pad centering on four directions (Up, Down, Left, and Right); the X, Y, A, B buttons; L1, L2, R1, and R2 buttons; Start and Select Buttons; and the Star and 8BitDo buttons.

While it provides extra buttons that were not originally part of the consoles being emulated, such as the Game Boy, which only has the D-Pad, A and B buttons, L and R Buttons, and Start and Select, they are still compatible with the games.

The Ultimate Retro Console Experience

Having the 8BitDo FlipPad gamepad connected to the smartphone offers a direct and responsive experience when playing retro games on the emulator app, with 9to5Google saying that it "worked really well."

At 8BitDo's CES 2026 booth, the company demonstrated the FlipPad with a classic "Super Mario" game and other titles, showing off its controls and compatibility to attendees.

The gamepad reportedly delivered the feeling of a classic handheld like the Game Boy, although it is much slimmer compared to the original layout of the Nintendo console.

The 8BitDo FlipPad is compatible with Android and officially supported by Apple (the iPhone 15 and other USB-C equipped iPhones) smartphones via plug-and-play, and 8BitDo said that it is coming this summer.

However, the company has not revealed a price tag as of press time.

Originally published on Player One