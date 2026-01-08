Atlanta Trades Trae Young to Washington: How Will This Benefit the Hawks, Wizards?

Trae Young has officially been traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert after spending almost eight years in Atlanta.

The trade rumors have finally evaporated, but speculation about both camps' motives remains intriguing.

Why Atlanta Pulled the Trigger

Trae Young missed 23 games when he got an MCL sprain. With no true leaders in the team, some players need to step up. The organization learned that it could win games without the Hawks' star. And as Redditors speculated, rebuilding around Jalen Johnson is possible.

The Hawks' decision to move Young reflects a calculated long-term plan. Atlanta declined to offer the four-time All-Star a contract extension last offseason, preferring to evaluate his fit with a retooled roster. This season, injuries limited Young's availability, and the Hawks struggled in his appearances, posting a 2–8 record when he played.

Interestingly, Atlanta's defensive efficiency improved without him. With Young sidelined by a knee injury, the Hawks went 13–9, led by Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who formed a surprisingly effective defensive backcourt duo.

By acquiring McCollum, a reliable 40% three-point shooter, and Kispert, a sharpshooter with a career 38.3% from beyond the arc, Atlanta aims to enhance floor spacing and backcourt durability. The Hawks also gain expiring contracts for Kristaps Porziņģis and McCollum, plus valuable draft assets, positioning them for potential frontcourt upgrades before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Washington Gains a Star

For the Wizards, bringing in Trae Young addresses both immediate and long-term needs, according to Sports Illustrated. Washington is on pace for its eighth consecutive losing season, lacking a marquee star to energize fans at Capital One Arena. The 27-year-old offers elite scoring and playmaking, instantly boosting the franchise's profile.

Young also has strong connections with Washington's front office, including Travis Schlenk, who originally acquired him in 2018, and GM Will Dawkins, who scouted him at Oklahoma. His arrival could transform the Wizards' offense while giving the team flexibility with projected $80 million in cap space next summer.

However, challenges remain. Young has battled injuries this season, missing games due to knee and quad issues, and the Wizards must carefully manage his minutes while protecting their top-eight draft pick.

For Atlanta, the deal brings a more balanced, defensively capable backcourt and improved flexibility for future trades. For Washington, it provides a star to reinvigorate the franchise.

For Trae Young, it's a fresh start and the opportunity to lead a young, high-upside Wizards squad. Washington could tank this year to rebuild around the lethal shooter.

The next move for the Hawks is to thoroughly think about moving Zaccharie Risacher.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com