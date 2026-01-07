Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Boston Celtics Target Frontcourt Players to Improve Playoff Push?

Celtics are doing fine even without Jayson Tatum, but trading a few pieces won't hurt for a playoff push.

By

The Trae Young trade rumors keep on piling up, but it's also important to never underestimate what other teams can do ahead of the trade deadline. For instance, the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed Boston Celtics saw an unexpected surge even without their All-Star Jayson Tatum.

The NBA trade deadline will take place in less than a month, and Boston might make a move to even improve their playoff push. A sample strategic move can involve getting a frontcourt player.

Celtics' Unexpected Rise in the East

Boston Celtics
Confetti covers the Boston Celtics logo after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics' strong play has defied expectations. Once viewed primarily as a "salary dump" team due to luxury tax concerns, Boston now has flexibility and draft assets that could allow it to make meaningful roster upgrades without dramatically increasing payroll.

NBA insider Zach Lowe noted that everyone has been "penciling" the Celtics as a salary dump team. Although they are called as such, they may buy at the trade deadline because they have trade assets that may not add much payroll.

Frontcourt Reinforcements Likely Target

Analysts suggest Boston could focus on bolstering their frontcourt. One possible scenario could be trading Anfernee Simons ($26 million) for a big man on an expiring contract.

Jusuf Nurkic of the Utah Jazz, earning $19.3 million this season, is a speculated target. Nurkic offers scoring and rebounding, but defensive inconsistencies could make him a fit-or-miss for Joe Mazzulla's system. Other options like Neemias Queta or Luka Garza could provide lower-risk alternatives for frontcourt depth.

Strategic, Practical Trades Expected

According to MassLive, Boston's approach is expected to be unexpected. Mid-tier players could be acquired by moving a larger contract like Simons or Sam Hauser, while smaller salaries might be combined for cost-effective upgrades.

Any trade is likely aimed at improving playoff positioning rather than making headlines, giving the Celtics a competitive edge in the Eastern Conference.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Boston celtics, Nba trade rumors
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
CES 2026: World’s First Electrochromic Sunglasses Can Instantly Change Tint

CES 2026: World's First Electrochromic Sunglasses Can Instantly Change Tint With Single Swipe

Trump Sends Loyalist Sergio Gor to India Amid Trade and
Trump Administration Puts Off Planned Tariff Doubling on Cabinets, Furniture Until 2027
CES 2026: Nvidia Skips GPUs, But Takes Pride at Rubin
CES 2026: NVIDIA Skips GPUs, But Takes Pride at Rubin, Next-Gen AI Platform
CES 2026: Belkin's Power Banks Offer Impressive Charging For Your
CES 2026: Belkin's Power Banks Offer Impressive Charging For Your Devices
LEGO SMART Brick
CES 2026: LEGO Smart Bricks Bring Interactive Experiences Under Smart Play Platform
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice