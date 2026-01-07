NBA Trade Rumors: Will Boston Celtics Target Frontcourt Players to Improve Playoff Push?

The Trae Young trade rumors keep on piling up, but it's also important to never underestimate what other teams can do ahead of the trade deadline. For instance, the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed Boston Celtics saw an unexpected surge even without their All-Star Jayson Tatum.

The NBA trade deadline will take place in less than a month, and Boston might make a move to even improve their playoff push. A sample strategic move can involve getting a frontcourt player.

Celtics' Unexpected Rise in the East

The Celtics' strong play has defied expectations. Once viewed primarily as a "salary dump" team due to luxury tax concerns, Boston now has flexibility and draft assets that could allow it to make meaningful roster upgrades without dramatically increasing payroll.

NBA insider Zach Lowe noted that everyone has been "penciling" the Celtics as a salary dump team. Although they are called as such, they may buy at the trade deadline because they have trade assets that may not add much payroll.

Frontcourt Reinforcements Likely Target

Analysts suggest Boston could focus on bolstering their frontcourt. One possible scenario could be trading Anfernee Simons ($26 million) for a big man on an expiring contract.

Jusuf Nurkic of the Utah Jazz, earning $19.3 million this season, is a speculated target. Nurkic offers scoring and rebounding, but defensive inconsistencies could make him a fit-or-miss for Joe Mazzulla's system. Other options like Neemias Queta or Luka Garza could provide lower-risk alternatives for frontcourt depth.

Strategic, Practical Trades Expected

According to MassLive, Boston's approach is expected to be unexpected. Mid-tier players could be acquired by moving a larger contract like Simons or Sam Hauser, while smaller salaries might be combined for cost-effective upgrades.

Any trade is likely aimed at improving playoff positioning rather than making headlines, giving the Celtics a competitive edge in the Eastern Conference.

