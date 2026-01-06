CES 2026: Razer's Project Ava Takes Form as an AI Desk Companion Featuring Interactive Holo Tech

CES 2026 has seen many AI assistants take physical form, and Razer's Project Ava is the latest addition to the list.

Razer Debuts Project Ava's Physical Form at CES 2026

Razer has reintroduced Project Ava in a whole new light at this year's CES 2026, and the company made good on its promise about the progression of its already-existing AI assistant that lives inside the digital world.

This new version of Project Ava takes on a new physical form that may soon be available to stand on your desk as it is set to deliver hardware specifically dedicated to the AI.

According to Razer, this new device will be available anytime you need it, featuring the company's latest advancements in artificial intelligence technology with a dynamic personality.

While it would not come in the form of a figurine that represents the animated character, it will instead be a cylindrical device that resembles a pneumatic tube, seemingly encapsulating the AI assistant inside.

The device features two built-in mics, an HD camera with an ambient light sensor, customizable showcase LEDs, a down-firing speaker, swappable 3D avatars, and a USB-C charging port.

As for buttons, it will feature a power button that also serves as the mute button, and volume up and down buttons.

AI Desk Companion to Help With Everyday Needs

According to Razer, the new Project Ava device will serve as your next "AI Desk Companion" that is capable of understanding natural language and features "human-like vision and audio sensing for full contextual awareness."

The device will beam your chosen avatar and serve as the all-powerful AI assistant that can adhere to what users need for their gaming experiences, down to their everyday tasks or requirements.

Razer said that Project Ava is not limited to helping out on gaming alone as it can also help you plan daily activities, act as a wellness and routine coach, brainstorm for work, analyze complex documents, datasets, and more. Lastly, it can provide real-time multiple language translations.

For gaming, Razer said that Project Ava will continue what it delivered before when it still lived inside the PC as it can deliver dynamic coaching to solve parts of a game, provide context about a game with deep knowledge about its lore, and serve as your "Gaming Wingman."

Interactive Holo Technology

Project Ava's physical device will beam a 3D interactive, holographic avatar that will serve as your personal assistant for your daily needs.

Users may choose from the likes of:

Ava - Razer's digital entity that keeps a calm demeanor.

Kira - The "loveliest" AI gaming assistant from Razer that takes the form of an Otaku girl.

Zane - A cool and "steady" gaming wingman that was built for helping with strategy, speed, and composure.

Faker - Based on the former SKT T1 "League of Legends" champion to guide you on eSports experiences.

Sao - An idol-like AI assistant that provides a personal touch.

According to Razer, interested users may now opt to reserve the Project Ava device via this link and be among the first to get it by the second half of 2026.

Originally published on Tech Times