Wegovy Pill Now Available in US, Offering New Oral Option for Obesity Treatment

Americans now have a new option for weight-loss treatment as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill becomes available nationwide.

The first and only oral GLP-1 medication for adults, the daily pill promises a simpler alternative to injectable treatments that have dominated the market for years.

The Wegovy pill contains 25 milligrams of semaglutide, the same ingredient used in the injectable Wegovy and Ozempic.

It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December, giving patients an easy-to-take option for managing obesity alongside diet and exercise.

Starting doses of 1.5 milligrams are available for $149 per month for those paying out of pocket, CBS News reported.

A higher 4 mg dose is available at the same price until April 15, after which the cost rises to $199 per month. Insurance coverage may reduce copays to $25 or less.

"We are launching the Wegovy pill like we have never launched before," said Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk's executive director of US operations, in an interview with Good Morning America.

"It's our opportunity to bring this new medicine to market in all channels, all at once." Patients can now access the pill through traditional pharmacies such as CVS and Costco or through telehealth delivery services.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is launching its once-daily Wegovy pill in the United States, offering 1.5 milligram (mg) and 4 mg doses at $149 per month for self-paying patients in an intensely competitive weight-loss drug market https://t.co/G3f4b1vlLK pic.twitter.com/pxyBOBxtmH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 5, 2026

Novo Nordisk Launches First Oral GLP-1 Pill

Ed Cinca, senior vice president of marketing and patient solutions at Novo Nordisk, described the pill as a "significant innovation" and the "first and only" oral GLP-1 for weight loss.

Clinical trials showed patients taking the pill lost around 14% of their body weight, compared with 17% for those staying on injectable treatments.

The oral form of Wegovy works by slowing stomach emptying and curbing appetite. Like the injectable version, it can cause side effects including nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

According to ABC News, Patients are advised to take the pill 30 minutes before any food, drink, or other medications.

This new pill comes as injectable GLP-1 drugs have grown in popularity. Roughly one in eight Americans has used a GLP-1 medication for weight loss or other health conditions, according to a recent survey from the nonprofit group KFF.

The oral form is cheaper to produce, does not require refrigeration, and eliminates the need for weekly injections, making it more convenient for many users.

Novo Nordisk faces competition from Eli Lilly, whose GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, is still under FDA review.

Experts say the introduction of oral GLP-1 treatments could reshape obesity care in the US, giving patients more flexible and accessible options.

Originally published on vcpost.com