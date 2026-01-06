Elon Musk's X Under Fire as Grok AI Generates Sexualized Content Involving Minors

Elon Musk's social media platform X is under fire after its built-in AI chatbot, Grok, allegedly began creating sexualized images of women and children without consent.

The controversy has drawn sharp criticism from regulators in Europe, the UK, France, and India, sparking urgent calls for action.

The European Commission described the images as "illegal and appalling," condemning X's so-called "spicy mode" that allowed Grok to digitally alter photos of women and minors in revealing clothing, NY Post reported.

"This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling. This is disgusting. This has no place in Europe," EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier said Monday.

In the UK, media regulator Ofcom demanded an explanation from X, questioning how Grok could produce undressed images and sexualized content involving children.

"We have made urgent contact with X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the UK," an Ofcom spokesperson said.

Creating or sharing non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated sexual deepfakes, is illegal under British law.

Platforms are legally required to prevent users from encountering such content and to remove it when discovered.

According to Yahoo, the French government also reported X to prosecutors over "sexual and sexist" content that it called "manifestly illegal."

India's IT ministry echoed these concerns, requesting that X explain why Grok was generating obscene material.

Multiple cases have highlighted the severity of the issue. Brazilian musician Julie Yukari shared a photo of herself in a red dress on New Year's Eve, only to find digitally altered images of herself in a bikini circulating online the next morning.

Reuters reported that similar sexualized AI images of children had also appeared on the platform.

Despite growing outrage, Elon Musk has publicly downplayed the controversy, reportedly posting laughing emojis in response to AI-altered images of public figures.

X has not issued a formal statement addressing the European, British, French, or Indian regulators, though it previously dismissed criticism as "Legacy Media Lies."

