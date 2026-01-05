CES 2026: Hyundai Unveils AI Robotics Plans Featuring Boston Dynamics, Google DeepMind Technology

The Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has unveiled its grand plans at CES 2026, letting the world know about its AI robotics development plans lined up towards its commercialization.

CES 2026: Hyundai Motor Group Unveils AI Robotics Plans

CES 2026 saw Hyundai Motor Group unveil its latest plans for the future of AI robotics.

According to HMG, the company plans to lead the AI robotics industry with their upcoming developments. All of these are focusing on the acceleration of the commercial human-centered AI robotics development that will help empower the human workforce in the future.

The company's plans focus widely on partnerships—from Boston Dynamics to deliver these robots to life to Google DeepMind to help them develop AI models for complex, real-world tasks in the future.

HMG claims that its robots under this grand plan would not be confined to laboratories or controlled environments as they plan to roll it out to real-world situations and setups.

The developments are said to lead to delivering "real, practical help," with the first target rollout coming to its manufacturing sites and more.

Human and Robot Collaborative Experiences from Hyundai

The company claims that their plan centers on creating "co-working robots" that could help humans perform and accomplish their tasks, focusing on the Atlas product. The company said that they already proved that it is possible with Boston Dynamics' Spot and Stretch robots, which were already deployed to its plants.

According to HMG, the future AI bots, also those under the Atlas product, will carry out the physically demanding tasks for humans, as well as the repetitive ones. However, it won't stop there as these AI bots can also learn and adapt in their designated role.

"This is our approach to human-centered AI Robotics: robots working for and with people as support," said the Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Teams Up With Boston Dynamics, Google DeepMind

According to HMG, "the Group will accelerate its business by leveraging its global mass-production capabilities and a robust value chain across its affiliates."

"Through collaboration between Boston Dynamics—home to the world's most advanced robotics technology—and global AI leaders, Hyundai Motor Group will integrate cutting-edge AI Robotics across all HMG manufacturing sites worldwide, and subsequently expand into logistics, energy, construction, and facility management sectors," they added.

Before deployment, HMG said that its AI robots will undergo training and validation under its Software-Defined Factory (SDF) and the Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) to deliver only the "highest performance and quality standards."

HMG has a target of producing 9.8 million units of the Atlas product by 2030.

Originally published on Tech Times