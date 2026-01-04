NBA Trade Rumors: Are Kings Ready to Welcome Ja Morant to Create New Core?

The Sacramento Kings badly need to win their upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks. At 8–27 and hovering near the bottom of the standings, this isn't just a rough stretch. The team is undergoing another season slipping away for a franchise that knows disappointment all too well.

What makes the collapse sting is that the roster isn't devoid of talent. On paper, Sacramento should be far better than this. On the court, they appear fractured, stagnant, and uncertain of their identity. With that, Ja Morant is believed to be a fit player who could change things around here.

Star-Studded Sacramento Still Struggles

The Kings still struggle heavily despite having a roster full of respectable talents. Domantas Sabonis is still playing at an All-NBA level. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and even Russell Westbrook bring scoring, experience, and credibility. They also have a 3&D player in Keon Ellis.

None of it has translated into cohesion or wins. De'Aaron Fox was obviously a glaring loss since they lacked a true offensive engine when he went to the San Antonio Spurs.

Sacramento-Memphis Proposal

According to FadeAway World, here's what the trade proposal would look like if it happened today:

Sacramento Kings receive:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies receive:

DeMar DeRozan

Malik Monk

Keon Ellis

2029 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

It's bold. It's risky. And for a franchise stuck in neutral, it might be necessary.

Why Ja Morant Gives Sacramento a New Identity

Pairing Morant with Sabonis would instantly redefine Sacramento's offense. At just 26, Morant remains one of the league's most dynamic downhill guards, averaging 19.0 points and 7.6 assists. His rim pressure alone changes how defenses are forced to play.

Sabonis, now 29, thrives as a decision-maker when defenses collapse, averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Morant's ability to draw multiple defenders would unlock cleaner reads, easier finishes, and more efficient offense overall.

Zach LaVine fits seamlessly into that structure. He's an elite off-ball scorer who excels at attacking scrambled defenses, averaging over 20 points per game on efficient shooting. Malik Monk slides back into a spark-plug role where he's most effective, while Westbrook becomes depth rather than a focal point.

Morant, Sabonis, and LaVine form a legitimate offensive core and, for the first time in years, give Sacramento a clear three-year competitive window.

Is Memphis Ready to Move Morant?

From Memphis' perspective, moving Ja is about stability. Morant's on-court impact is undeniable but repeated off-court issues and growing tension within the organization have created persistent turbulence.

Keon Ellis brings defense, toughness, and cultural alignment alongside Desmond Bane. DeRozan's expiring contract preserves cap flexibility. Monk provides immediate scoring or a future trade asset. Most importantly, two first-round picks restore long-term control and optionality.

If the Grizzlies won't pick up Morant, the teams will pick his slack, for sure. For instance, the Toronto Raptors were rumored to be interested in the young guard. The previous proposal suggested that he would be exchanged with Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, a 2026 second-round pick via LAL, and a top three-protected 2028 first-round pick.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com