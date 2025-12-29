Tech

Amazon Says No to Drone Deliveries in Italy After Regulatory Review

By
The logo of e-commerce company Amazon prime is pictured on a parcel, in Manta, Northwestern Italy, on March 29, 2024.

Amazon announced on Sunday that it will no longer move forward with commercial drone deliveries in Italy.

The company cited broader regulatory challenges as the main reason, despite making progress with Italian aerospace authorities.

"Following a strategic review, we have decided to stop our commercial drone delivery plans in Italy," Amazon told Reuters.

"Despite positive engagement and progress with Italian aerospace regulators, the broader business regulatory framework in the country does not, at this time, support our longer-term objectives for this program."

The Italian civil aviation authority, ENAC, called the decision unexpected. In a statement on Saturday, the agency said the move seemed linked to "recent financial events involving the Group" and company policy.

Amazon had successfully completed its first drone delivery tests in San Salvo, a town in the central Abruzzo region, in December 2024.

The tests used the MK30 drone, which can carry packages weighing up to five pounds and operate even in light rain.

The flights were authorized by Italian regulators ENAC and ENAV, laying the groundwork for Amazon's planned Prime Air service in Italy.

Amazon Delays Prime Air Launch in Italy

However, the company's plans to launch Prime Air commercially in 2025 have been delayed due to the need for additional regulatory approvals.

This reflects the challenges of introducing drone deliveries in countries with strict aviation and business rules.

Amazon has faced similar hurdles in other regions. According to CyberNews, in the UK, the company intends to start drone deliveries from its Darlington fulfillment center, but it must first receive clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

In the United States, Amazon began drone deliveries in 2022, though testing is still ongoing. Last November, a drone crash in central Texas, which downed an internet cable, prompted a federal probe.

Despite the setback in Italy, Amazon continues to explore opportunities for Prime Air in markets with supportive regulations. While Italian customers will rely on traditional delivery methods for now.

Originally published on vcpost.com

