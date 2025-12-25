Zendaya has once again slammed Hollywood pregnancy rumors after fresh speculation spread like wildfire online. The chatter started this month after photos showed the actress spending time with Tom Holland's family.

Images quickly went viral, with social media users zooming, analysing, and declaring that the star must be expecting. Bag too big? Coat too loose? Face looks "different"? According to fans, that was enough evidence.

But this isn't the first time these rumours have appeared. Zendaya and her mother have already addressed similar claims in the past. And now the actress has made it clear: she's over the constant speculation.

Why The Rumors Started Again

The latest round of rumours stems from casual snapshots of Zendaya. She's been spotted wearing oversized jackets, relaxed winter fits, and carrying large bags—standard seasonal fashion choices. Yet some online users claimed she was "hiding something."

Zendaya and Tom Holland seen in Leicester yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fq1EwoqSlH — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) December 21, 2025

Others pointed to what they described as a "fuller face," a phrase that tends to appear whenever celebrity pregnancy rumors circulate. There is no medical or factual basis for any of this, and no confirmation from Zendaya, Tom Holland, or their representatives.

Despite the viral attention, these were just everyday moments captured in photos. Outfits and accessories suddenly became "evidence" for speculation. And as usual, the internet ran with it.

Zendaya Addressed Pregnancy Rumours in the Past

Zendaya has been vocal about this kind of gossip before. Back in 2022, after another round of pregnancy speculation, she took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight. She wrote, 'See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly.'

The message was blunt and unmistakable and fans praised her for calling out how casually people speculate about women's bodies online. Now, with history repeating itself, that quote has resurfaced.

Her mother, Claire Stoermer, has also addressed false pregnancy claims. On previous occasions, she reacted sarcastically to posts suggesting Zendaya had already had a baby, making it clear the rumours were completely untrue.

to anyone out there believing in the rumors that Z is pregnant well now it is confirmed by her mother claire that she is NOT pregnant and we need to stop spreading unnecessary rumors just because she wore a long thick winter jacket doesn’t mean she’s pregnant, grow up pic.twitter.com/GHeXsjKl8D — Zendaya Fan Account🇵🇸 (@zendayacomz) November 24, 2025

In one widely shared comment, she joked that people were inventing stories out of thin air, implying she was definitely not about to become a grandmother.

Claire has not made any new comments regarding this month's claims, but her previous responses continue to serve as a clear dismissal.

Are the Recent Rumours True?

The answer remains simple: it's not confirmed. There has been no official announcement, no interview, and no statement confirming a pregnancy. This is recycled speculation—the same pattern Zendaya has already criticised.

Until she chooses to share personal news on her own terms, everything else is just noise. And if past statements tell us anything, it's that she's fully aware of how quickly the internet can turn nothing into a story.

Sometimes a coat is just a coat. Oversized bags remain just bags. And "fuller faces" are natural. Despite endless online debate, Zendaya continues to prioritise her work and personal privacy.

Hollywood culture often fuels these cycles. Female stars face intense scrutiny, and ordinary fashion choices become evidence. Zendaya has repeatedly challenged this culture, making her stance clear: she curates her life carefully and doesn't owe explanations.

Until verified news emerges, the latest round of rumours can be filed alongside all the others. Zendaya is not pregnant. Everything else is just the internet at its speculative worst.

Fans continue to support her work, while social media moves on to the next story. Zendaya remains focused on her acting, producing, and upcoming projects, letting rumours fade or repeat, entirely on her own terms.

Originally published on IBTimes UK