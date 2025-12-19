Instacart Agrees to $60 Million Refund to Customers Over Hidden Fees and Misleading Marketing

Instacart has agreed to return $60 million to customers after US regulators accused the grocery delivery company of using misleading marketing and charging hidden fees.

The settlement, announced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), aims to repay shoppers who paid more than expected and were denied proper refunds.

According to the FTC, Instacart advertised "free delivery" to new customers but still required them to pay a mandatory service fee.

According to TechCrunch, that fee could add as much as 15% to a grocery bill, making the offer confusing and, in the agency's view, deceptive. Regulators said this practice caused shoppers to believe delivery was free when it was not.

The FTC also said Instacart failed to honor its "100% satisfaction guarantee." Many customers believed they would get full refunds if their orders arrived late or were missing items.

Instead, they were often given small credits for future orders. The agency said this policy did not match what Instacart promised in its ads.

Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said the company's actions left shoppers paying more than expected.

He added that the FTC is focused on making sure online delivery services clearly explain their prices and terms so families know what they are signing up for.

The timing of the post I'm quoting is funny because just today, Instacart agreed to pay $60M to settle an FTC case about Instacart's free-trial signup flow.



The screen below did not "clearly and conspicuously disclose all material terms of the transaction." https://t.co/dCCsHw4rqM pic.twitter.com/d7LGurYtUW — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) December 18, 2025

FTC Says Instacart Signed Up Users for Paid Plans

Another issue involved Instacart's subscription service, Instacart+. The FTC said some customers were signed up and charged after a free trial without clear notice or consent.

The refund option was also hard to find in the app, which made shoppers think credits were the only choice instead of cash refunds, CBS News reported.

Instacart denied the allegations but agreed to settle the case. In a statement, the company said it believes its pricing and policies are clear and lawful.

Still, it said the settlement allows it to move forward and stay focused on serving customers, shoppers, and retail partners.

Under the proposed agreement, Instacart must stop misrepresenting delivery costs and satisfaction guarantees.

The company is also required to get clear permission before enrolling customers in any paid subscription.

Eligible customers who were charged without proper consent or denied refunds will receive money back as part of the $60 million payout.

Originally published on vcpost.com