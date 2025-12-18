LG Will Let You Delete Microsoft Copilot App on Smart TVs Following Backlash

After many users raised their concerns over the past few days, LG will soon allow users delete the Microsoft Copilot shortcut that magically appeared on their smart TVs despite not installing the software.

LG to Let You Delete the Microsoft Copilot

Engadget reported that LG has already delivered a statement saying that the company is now working to allow users to delete the Copilot app shortcut.

Many users have reported that they have seen a Microsoft Copilot app shortcut appear on their LG smart TVs without ever installing the app, and they had no way of deleting it.

It was revealed by the LG spokesperson that the Microsoft Copilot app found in the home screens is a shortcut to launch the AI chatbot on the smart TV's web browser when users need it.

That said, the company opted to add a Copilot shortcut instead of launching an app with Microsoft to use for the smart TVs, one that would have been embedded on the appliance.

The LG spokesperson did not reveal when the shortcut could be removed from the home page of the smart TV, with the company only saying that they are working to make this happen in the future.

Copilot Fiasco: Unremovable on LG TVs

In the past weeks, there has been a wave of frustrated customers taking their grievances about Microsoft Copilot's unwarranted appearance on LG smart TVs to social media platforms. One of the platforms is Reddit, where users posted images of their LG TVs featuring a Microsoft Copilot icon, which they did not install on the appliance.

Additionally, these users claimed that they have not opened any form of Microsoft Copilot on their LG TVs or even used the browser to use the AI chatbot for whatever reason, but it still appeared on their devices.

Some users say that they are growing frustrated with Microsoft's push for AI, particularly Copilot, as the company features it as the main technology in almost all of its experiences and products. One comment claimed that instead of getting access to the likes of Office 365, Outlook, Calendar, and other Microsoft apps, the company pushes them to use Copilot instead.

Microsoft's Copilot is also known for its various issues in the past, particularly with its AI Recall feature that required deep access to one's PC files, data, and information.

Many grew concerned with this massive access to the generative AI, citing that Microsoft's systems violate user safety and security with the feature, leading to its takedown in several regions and delays in some.

Originally published on Tech Times