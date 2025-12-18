Salad Dressing Recall Hits Costco and Other Retailers Across 27 States

Thousands of cases of popular salad dressings sold at Costco, Publix, and other food service locations are being recalled after possible plastic pieces were found in an ingredient, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects 3,556 cases of dressings made by California-based Ventura Foods and reaches stores and food courts in 27 states, FoxBusiness reported.

The FDA said the issue began when black plastic planting material was discovered in granulated onion used to make certain dressings.

Ventura Foods started the recall on Nov. 6, and the FDA later labeled it a Class II recall on Dec. 4.

This means the products could cause short-term or reversible health problems, but serious harm is unlikely.

Some of the most recognized items include Caesar dressing used in Costco Service Deli meals and Costco Food Court items.

On Nov. 7, Costco alerted members that Caesar salads and chicken sandwiches with the affected dressing were being pulled. Publix also carried some of the recalled products.

Other dressings involved in the recall include Italian salad dressing, creamy poblano avocado ranch, Ventura Caesar dressing, Pepper Mill regal and creamy Caesar dressings, and Hidden Valley buttermilk ranch intended for food service use.

The FDA clarified that Hidden Valley products sold directly to shoppers in stores are not part of this recall.

FDA Confirms Ventura Foods Recall

Ventura Foods reported that the issue began with a supplier. On November 6, the company launched a sub-recall for a small number of salad dressings containing onion granules after the supplier voluntarily pulled a batch of the ingredient due to possible contamination with foreign material.

The company emphasized that ensuring the safety of its products remains its highest priority.

The FDA reported that seven retail customers across 42 locations were affected.

According to Newsweek, states involved include Florida, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Oregon, among others. One international customer in Costa Rica also received the products.

After learning about the issue, Ventura Foods said it moved quickly. "We acted with urgency to remove all potentially impacted product from the marketplace," the company said, noting it told partners and retailers to stop selling the items right away.

Consumers in the affected states should check gallon-size containers or food service items for matching SKU numbers listed in the recall.

If a product matches, it should not be used. Customers can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Originally published on vcpost.com