NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Target Ivica Zubac to Improve Center Position

The Los Angeles Clippers are a star-studded team with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Bradley Beal. Outside these stars, Ivica Zubac is one of the loudest names who have posted consistent performances for the whole team.

On the losing days, the Croatian center remains a steady presence on both ends of the floor. He is reliable and productive, making him an attractive target for other NBA teams. A recent rumor claims that he 28-year-old big man is currently under the radar of the Indiana Pacers.

Proposed Clippers–Pacers Trade Package Involving Zubac

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points was the first to report that Zubac is gaining interest from the rest of the league. One of the multiple suitors in the report was the Indiana Pacers. Here's what the proposed trade package will look like if both parties agree to the trade.

Pacers receive: Ivica Zubac, Derrick Jones Jr.

Ivica Zubac, Derrick Jones Jr. Clippers receive: Jarace Walker, Bennedict Mathurin, 2029 first-round pick

Why the Clippers Would Consider Trading Zubac

For Los Angeles, this move counts as a strategic pivot rather than a simple talent dump. Zubac has been one of the Clippers' most dependable players, but moving him could allow the organization to reshape its roster around younger pieces while maintaining future flexibility.

Jarace Walker brings size, athleticism, and defensive versatility. Capable of playing both forward and small-ball center, Walker's length and stamina make him a valuable defensive presence, an area where the Clippers could use reinforcement.

While his offensive game is still developing, averages of 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists reflect steady progress for a 22-year-old still finding his footing.

Bennedict Mathurin adds immediate scoring upside. Since moving into a starting role, he has consistently produced over 20 points per game while shooting efficiently.

At just 23, Mathurin could become a cornerstone piece for the Clippers as they plan beyond their current veteran core. The inclusion of a future first-round pick further strengthens the appeal of the deal.

Why the Pacers Might Target Ivica Zubac

Indiana's motivation is far more urgent. Without Myles Turner, the Pacers lack a reliable interior presence on both offense and defense. Zubac directly addresses that need.

Fresh off an All-Defensive-caliber season, he remains one of the NBA's most dependable two-way centers, averaging 16.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting over 61 percent from the field.

According to FadeAwayWorld, Zubac's efficiency, physicality, and screen-setting ability would make him an ideal pick-and-roll partner for Tyrese Haliburton once he returns to full health.

Derrick Jones Jr. also adds value as a versatile veteran wing capable of defending multiple positions and contributing off the bench. His short-term contract offers useful depth without compromising future cap flexibility.

Should the Clippers Trade Ivica Zubac?

On the surface, trading Ivica Zubac is difficult to justify. He is in his prime and arguably the most valuable asset on the Clippers' roster. However, he may also represent the team's clearest path toward reshaping its future.

While not an easy decision, moving Zubac could signal a necessary reset for the Los Angeles team. If the Clippers decide to pivot toward a retool or rebuild, a Pacers-centered deal like this provides a clear blueprint for long-term potential.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com