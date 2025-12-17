The Oscars Is Coming Exclusively to YouTube in 2029, Officially Dropping Disney's ABC

The largest and most prestigious awards show in the world of entertainment, The Oscars, has recently revealed that it is heading to digital streaming as it inked an exclusive deal with YouTube starting in 2029.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced that they have signed a multi-year deal with Google's YouTube that gives the platform "exclusive global rights" to the Oscars starting in 2029.

This multi-year deal means that YouTube will soon be the exclusive destination for anyone who wants to watch the awards show.

This first deal between The Academy and YouTube will last from 2029 to 2033, with this contract extending up to four years of the annual entertainment awards show to the streaming platform. According to The Academy, this deal with YouTube will help expand the access of The Oscars and the other events and programs that they host to global film fans.

"The partnership also will include worldwide access for film fans to other Academy events and programs exclusively on the Oscars YouTube channel," the announcement clarified.

"This will include the Governors Awards, the Oscars Nominations Announcement, the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the Student Academy Awards, the Scientific and Technical Awards, Academy member and filmmaker interviews, film education programs, podcasts, and more," it added.

Additionally, the partnership also gave birth to the new "Google Arts & Culture" initiative, which will help digitize select Academy Museum exhibitions and programs, as well as the Academy Collection, for fans around the world.

There are no exact details yet on what this new initiative will bring, but the Academy claims that the largest film-related collection in the world, with more than 52 million items, is set to be selected for digitization and be available for digital access.

The Oscars, Disney's ABC Part Ways

The decades-long partnership between The Academy and The Walt Disney Company's ABC is soon coming to an end, with the next three Oscars and other programs set to air until 2028 only. That said, The Academy said that the celebration of the 100th Oscars in 2028 will remain on ABC, marking it as the last annual awards show to be hosted by the company.

According to The Academy, its international partnership for the Oscars with Disney's Buena Vista International will still continue throughout 2028.

YouTube remains as one of the top streaming platforms in the world, and this year, based on a recent study, YouTube is the most used online video streaming platform by American adults.

Throughout its streaming timeline, YouTube has seen its fair share of collaborations and partnerships, with the platform best known for hosting live events as well.

One of the biggest partners Google secured for its streaming platform is its deal with the National Football League (NFL), particularly the NFL Sunday Ticket program for YouTube TV.

Originally published on Tech Times