iPhone Air 2 Rumors Hint At Dual Camera, But How Much Will It Cost?

Apple's iPhone Air 2 is reportedly coming in Spring 2027 with a special "Anniversary" edition. However, previous rumors did not specify what features we can get from the upcoming smartphone.

Thankfully, a new rumor claims that this particular model will get a serious upgrade in the form of a second camera.

Ultrawide Lens Expected With Dual-Camera Setup

According to The Information, the second camera will probably come in the form of an ultrawide lens. This will complement the main camera, which can digitally crop to 2x zoom but struggles to capture a wider field of view.

The ultrawide lens would let users shoot expansive landscapes and group photos without compromise, enhancing the versatility of the iPhone Air 2 in photography.

Will iPhone Air 2 Be Cheaper Than the Original?

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this rumor is a possible price cut. Right now, the iPhone Air costs $999 in the U.S. Given this information, the Air 2 might start at around $899, according to GSM Arena.

If this is indeed the case, it would be a rare move for Apple, which traditionally increases the prices with every new release. A lower price might also make the Air 2 more interesting, especially in combination with upgraded hardware, such as the dual-camera system and possibly a larger battery.

Battery and Performance Expectations

While the rumor dwells on the cameras and pricing, there's a speculation towards a bigger battery on the Air 2. Paired with Apple's customary performance enhancements to its processors, the Air 2 may perhaps boast longer battery life and even smoother general performance compared to the first generation. This would likely make it a pretty strong option for users seeking value and upgraded functionality.

Of course, since these are just rumors, they are still subject to change at any time. Until we haven't heard any official announcement from Apple, always take them with a grain of salt.

With the iPhone Air 2 delay, we're probably seeing more rumors hinting at its capabilities. We could soon see the available colorways and other features of the upcoming model.

In the meantime, check our latest report about the iPhone Fold's size.

Originally published on Tech Times