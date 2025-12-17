NBA Cup 2025: Knicks Frustrate Spurs to Claim Their First Trophy Since 1973

The New York Knicks have won the NBA Cup 2025 despite Jalen Brunson's poor 11-27 shooting and Karl-Anthony's injury. The Eastern Conference team even managed to overcome a double-digit deficit and escape a 124-113 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The last time the Knicks won an NBA trophy was in 1973, when they became the NBA champions during the Willis Reed era.

First Knicks Title in More Than 50 Years

Although the NBA Cup is not considered equivalent to the NBA Finals win, it is the Knicks' first championship trophy after their last win in the 1972-73 season, according to CBS Sports.

The Knicks overcame the Spurs after a great finish, where they had an 8-0 run within about 90 seconds, led by consecutive three-pointers by Jordan Clarkson, putting New York ahead.

New York's Karl-Anthony Towns played through a calf injury. He exited with one minute left before the halftime and didn't return until late in the last quarter. He scored 16 points and 11 rebounds for tonight's win.

Despite having Victor Wembanyama by their side, the Spurs failed to outrebound the Knicks. New York owned the paint at 59-42, led by Mitchell Robinson's 15 boards.

The Spurs led the majority of the game, but it was the Knicks who reset their momentum when they ignited a 13-1 run in the third quarter, 100-95.

A key three-pointer by Dylan Harper was soon followed by a free throw by Stephon Castle, increasing the Spurs' lead in the same quarter.

San Antonio began the second half with an 8-2 run, including an accurate lob to Luke Korne to stretch the difference to eight points.

Knicks Players to See Boost in Prize Money

The win translates to substantial monetary gains, with every New York Knicks player taking home a share of $530,933 in prize money.

The Spurs, who finished second, will take home a decent amount of $212,373. This is a significant consolation considering their disappointing finish.

OG Anunoby finished with 28 pts, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Brunson contributed 25 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Brunson was hailed as the NBA Cup tournament MVP.

Harper led the Spurs with 21 points. Wembanyama scored 18, and De'Aaron Fox had 16.

