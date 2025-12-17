MLB Free Agency Rumors: Alex Bregman Could be Arizona Diamondbacks' Next Target

The MLB free agency rumors are starting to linger this offseason. Alex Bregman remains one of the hottest names among teams. The Arizona Diamondbacks are rumored to be interested in recruiting the third baseman who previously played for the Boston Red Sox.

If Arizona plays its cards right, this could be the "steal" moment of the FA season for the team desperate to improve its NL West standing.

Financial Flexibility in Arizona

Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported on the Bregman-Arizona free agency rumor. More importantly, it wasn't just about the 31-year-old player. In fact, Heyman says Arizona's chase for Bregman could shake up trade talks with Boston over second baseman Ketel Marte.

Bregman played for the Boston team during the 2025 MLB Season and decided to opt out of his contract on Nov. 3, which allowed other teams to sign the three-time All-Star player.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale observed that the financial freedom of the Diamondbacks makes it possible to make an attractive offer for Bregman, especially now that Marte's trade is on the table. This makes the team have an edge in bargaining in the free market, not despite the difficulties they are bound to encounter.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are 'kicking the tires' on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 16, 2025

Arizona Will Have a Hard Time Getting Bregman

Bregman's presence has generated interest among many MLB teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and even a possible return with the Boston Red Sox.

Arizona needs to move with speed to acquire this infielder, who is still one of the most prized acquisitions this season.

Bregman's Recent Performance

Despite missing a portion of the 2025 Season with a quad injury, Bregman still managed to produce decent stats, with a batting average of .273, 18 home runs, 28 doubles, and 62 RBIs in 114 games, with a cumulative OPS of .821, according to Bleacher Report.

Apart from that, his consistency level is a result of his performance in the earlier seasons, where he averaged a minimum of 23 home runs and 75 RBIs from 2022 to 2024.

Bregman has an impressive tournament performance record. With an impressive record of 102 playoff games under his belt, he has managed to hit 19 home runs while posting an impressive .791 OPS.

Diamondbacks' Postseason Goal

Arizona aspires to follow up on last year's World Series appearance and put an end to its two-year playoff freeze-out. Having an experienced and proven presence such as Bregman on the team would prove to be just what is needed to give its lineup some potency.

Definitely, getting Bregman from free agency will be a difference-maker for the organization. The Diamondbacks should be ready to match his salary expectations, if that's the case.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com