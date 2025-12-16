Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Do Timberwolves Need Darius Garland as Lead Point Guard?

The Wolves already envisioned this trade, but it wouldn't be an easy job to pull off.

A renewed desire by the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Darius Garland has once again become a topic of discussion, as rumors of a potential trade between the two teams have resurfaced.

Could he be the missing piece for the Wolves to finish this season strongly?

Why Darius Garland Is a Strong Fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade Rumors: Are the Cleveland Cavaliers Ready to Release

From a basketball perspective, Garland appears to check many boxes for Minnesota. He is turning 26 in January, which aligns well with Anthony Edwards' timeline, and he has proven himself as a reliable offensive scorer.

According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, the Timberwolves are now considered a "potential candidate" in the pursuit of Garland.

Garland fits the mold of a modern lead guard. He is comfortable with the ball in his hands, effective as a spot-up shooter, and capable of generating easy scoring opportunities. Most importantly, he would serve as a secondary offensive engine, helping to relieve pressure from Edwards, who currently carries a significant portion of Minnesota's offensive burden.

However, the Wolves should consider that what they are seeking is also an injury-prone guard.

The Salary Cap Problem Looms Large

Over the course of his career, Garland has averaged 18.8 points and 6.7 assists per game, production that the Timberwolves have historically lacked at the point guard position.

This season, he only averages 15.5 points per game. That's quite far from the usual 20.6 points per game that he delivered during the NBA 2024-25 season.

Despite the on-court fit, Garland's contract presents a significant obstacle. He earns more than $39 million in the current season, with that figure expected to rise to nearly $42 million next year and approximately $44 million the year after. This immediately eliminates the possibility of smaller trades centered around young guards like Rob Dillingham or role players such as Donte DiVincenzo.

To make the finances work, Minnesota would need to include a major salary piece. That realistically narrows the options to Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, or a larger multi-player deal involving a player such as Naz Reid.

Cleveland's Frontcourt Complications

This is where the deal becomes more complicated.

Cleveland already has a crowded frontcourt featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Adding another high-usage big man like Gobert or Randle would be a big overlap for the roster.

According to Sports Illustrated, the theoretical package involving Randle, Dillingham, and a contract filler such as Leonard Miller or Joe Ingles could work financially, though its fit with Cleveland's long-term plans remains unclear.

Another potential structure, centered around Reid, DiVincenzo, and Dillingham, may offer better roster balance for the Cavaliers, but it would significantly thin Minnesota's depth.

Is There a Realistic Path to a Deal?

If Cleveland ultimately chooses to move on from Garland, the franchise may prioritize shooting, flexibility, and defense over retaining an All-Star-caliber guard. This could open the door for a deal built around Reid and DiVincenzo, though such a move would still represent a risk for the Timberwolves.

Aside from Garland, the Wolves were also linked to James Harden for the same reason: they lack an effective point guard.

