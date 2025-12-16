Mick Foley Walks Away From WWE After Controversial Trump Comment on Rob Reiner

Mick Foley has announced his split from WWE due to serious concerns regarding its perceived alliances with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The retired wrestler shared the news on Tuesday morning through a candid post on Instagram.

Mick Foley on His Departure from WWE

Foley explained the reasons behind his decision, expressing dissatisfaction with what he described as the pro-Trump stance of WWE and its parent company, TKO Group.

According to his statement, the final catalyst for his departure was a comment made by Trump the previous day regarding director and actor Rob Reiner. Reiner and his wife Michele had allegedly been murdered by their son, Nick.

You can read his full statement below.

Foley Personally Notifies WWE Talent Relations

The WWE legend confirmed that he personally contacted WWE Talent Relations to inform them of his decision. Foley made it clear that he will not accept any future appearances with the company as long as Trump remains politically active in the manner he described.

As a result, Foley now finds himself distanced from WWE-related activities despite remaining widely respected by fans and peers alike. His most recent appearance on WWE television was in 2023, when he appeared on NXT to announce the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

WWE Legends Deal Set to Expire

According to The Takedown, Foley also addressed his contractual status with WWE, confirming that his Legends deal is scheduled to expire in June. He stated that he has no plans to renew the agreement once it expires.

Despite his long-standing relationship with WWE, Foley emphasized that his personal principles take precedence over professional ties.

Concluding his statement, he quoted a well-known line from the cartoon character Popeye, signaling that he had reached a point where compromise was no longer possible.

Legendary Career Spanning Decades

Mick Foley remains one of the most influential figures in WWE history. A multiple-time world champion, he is celebrated for portraying iconic personas such as Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and himself, each of which played a significant role in giving a new life to WWE storytelling.

Beyond in-ring competition, Foley also served in various on-screen authority roles, including WWE Commissioner and General Manager of Monday Night RAW. His contributions to the industry extend far beyond his matches.

Hall of Fame Legacy Remains Intact

The 60-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 at Madison Square Garden. While his relationship with WWE may be coming to a close, his legacy remains firmly intact.

Regardless of public opinion on his stance, Foley has decided to stick with his personal beliefs. He does not want his reputation to be associated with someone with a different set of values.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com