Netflix CEOs Push Warner Bros. Discovery Deal, Assure No Job Cuts or Studio Closures

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are urging employees and Hollywood partners to support the company's proposed deal to acquire key assets from Warner Bros. Discovery, promising that the move will not lead to job cuts, studio closures, or the end of theatrical movie releases.

In a letter sent to Netflix staff and disclosed in a regulatory filing, the executives said the deal is focused on growth, not cost-cutting.

They stressed that Warner Bros. brings strengths Netflix does not already have, which reduces overlap and lowers the risk of layoffs in an industry already under pressure from streaming shifts and new technology.

According to the NYPost, Sarandos and Peters described the deal as a move focused on future growth. "We're strengthening one of Hollywood's most iconic studios, supporting jobs, and ensuring a healthy future for film and TV production."

Netflix is seeking to complete a roughly $72 billion deal announced on Dec. 5 that would give it control of Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, including HBO Max.

The plan has faced a major challenge from Paramount Skydance, which launched a hostile bid days later for all of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Netflix Defends Warner Bros. Deal

Paramount's offer promises shareholders a higher immediate payout, but Netflix argues its proposal will deliver more value over time once Warner Bros. Discovery's cable assets are spun off.

Addressing concerns about movie theaters, the Netflix leaders said Warner Bros.' long history of theatrical releases will continue under Netflix ownership.

Sarandos has previously questioned the future of cinemas, but the memo struck a different tone.

"We haven't prioritized theatrical in the past because that wasn't our business at Netflix," they wrote. They said that once the deal is finalized, the company will formally enter that line of business, Variety reported.

The CEOs also said they expect the deal to survive regulatory review, even though Netflix would end up owning two of the top streaming platforms.

They pointed to data suggesting a combined Netflix–Warner Bros. company would still have a smaller share of total viewing than competitors like YouTube.

Political scrutiny remains a challenge. Senator Elizabeth Warren has criticized both Netflix's bid and Paramount's rival offer, warning of possible antitrust concerns.

Still, Sarandos and Peters said they are confident approvals will come through. "We're genuinely excited about what's ahead," they wrote.

Originally published on vcpost.com