CES 2026: LG's Micro RGB Evo TV Will Debut as the Future of Home Displays

CES 2026 is kicking off a month from now, and LG will be among the leaders in this new wave of TV innovation.

The South Korean tech giant will introduce its new Micro RGB technology with its first product: the LG Micro RGB evo TV

Micro RGB Technology Supremacy

According to Engadget, Micro RGB panels differ from conventional LED or mini-LED TV panels regarding backlight, as they incorporate individually addressed Micro RGB LEDs in blue, green, and red.

Micro RGB panels empower a balance of pixel-level precision and backlight optimization, ensuring superior picture quality that has a competitive edge over OLED displays in terms of clarity and outperforms conventional mini-LED panels.

AI Upscaling and Color Accuracy

The LG Micro RGB evo comes with a sophisticated AI upscaling engine that aims to provide every frame with optimal results for sharper and more detailed images.

The television has been certified by Intertek for 100 percent color gamut coverage for BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB. Moreover, this display has more than a thousand dimming zones for better control and contrast.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, is proud to present their newest product for the upcoming tech show.

"Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category. This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional color accuracy."

How Much Will LG Micro evo Cost?

Where rival companies like Samsung market similar models of Micro RGB TVs at sky-high rates of $29,999 for a TV measuring 115 inches, LG has introduced models of slightly smaller sizes, such as 100 inches, 86 inches, and even 75 inches.

Although smaller in size, the highly advanced technology and superior color quality of these TV sets hint at similar high pricing to the LG Micro RGB evo.

Judging from the competitors' prices, LG's new entry could cost around that rate. Still, it will depend on the available sizes.

Originally published on Tech Times