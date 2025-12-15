Figure AI's Humanoid Robot Amazes With Hour-Long Package Sorting Demonstration

Figure AI is demonstrating how humanoid robots are not just for tricks but can be efficient with mundane but critical tasks.

The California robotics firm recently demonstrated the capabilities of its robot in an hour-long video where it detailed how its robot successfully sorted packages. If you have a lot of time to squander, give this clip a shot.

Precision and Efficiency at Work

In this video, a humanoid robot picks up different bags and boxes and places them on a conveyor belt with their labels facing downwards.

Here's 60 minutes of nonstop package sorting... boring enough for you?pic.twitter.com/wQRH48OCu6 https://t.co/kwHsCnkBQ2 — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) December 9, 2025

With delicate fingers, it picks up packages with a sense of accuracy, all with the help of AI technology to make sure all the labels face in the right direction before they are placed on the belt. Although it sometimes struggles with different bags, it completes most operations.

A short video gives a very good insight into what capabilities Figure AI's humanoid robots possess, with an emphasis not on mere entertainment such as dancing and combat simulation, which are prevalent in robotic videos, but on their real-life application.

Figure AI's founder and CEO, Brett Adcock, posted this footage because of a challenge given by an AI commentator named Mehmet Aykul, where he doubted whether the robot could deal with "10,000 messy packages without making an error."

The robot, in fact, performs this task with great accuracy and speed in the 60-minute footage posted by Brett Adcock, which reads: "Boring enough for you?"

Effective Performance in an Industrial Setting

According to Digital Trends, Figure AI has just ended an 11-month pilot project featuring the Figure 02 humanoid robots at a BMW plant in South Carolina.

The work of these robots consisted of loading more than 90,000 automotive parts onto production lines, which aided in assembling over 30,000 BMW X3 cars.

This practical application shows an increased application of humanoid robots in automating industries to ensure minimal human interaction with tedious tasks.

General-Purpose Humanoid Robots

Figure AI's ultimate goal is to make human-like robots with a broad range of capabilities, making unsafe and boring jobs obsolete. Nevertheless, this firm encounters a series of challenges in improving the efficiency of the robot's design, increasing task flexibility, and producing multiple units.

In a global perspective, most firms have common targets but are being threatened by a bubble in the humanoid robotics industry, according to China's leading agency in planning and economy.

Despite all these challenges, 2026 will prove to be a groundbreaking year for humanoid robots since Figure AI will initiate a move towards a more practical innovation.

Originally published on Tech Times