Texas A&M Shocks No. 1 Nebraska, Punches Ticket to First NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four

NCAA women's volleyball tournament history became more iconic when Texas A&M defeated undefeated No.1 Nebraska 3-2 in a game on Sunday, marking a Final Four appearance in Aggies history for the first time.

The five national trophies notwithstanding, No.1 Nebraska emerged in a game where they were defeated by a peaking Aggies team with a record of 33-0.

Texas A&M Stars Perform in Record-Breaking Victory

Seniors and freshmen have both contributed greatly to this incredible streak. Logan Lednicky led with 24 kills and six blocks, whilst sophomore Kyndal Stowers added 25 kills and 16 digs. Texas A&M wraps up with a record of 27-4, which placed them second in conference during the SEC season, but shows they have what it takes to compete with the country's top teams.

According to ESPN, Lednicky acknowledged that the newbies are ready to grind for the title. She also lauded that the seniors have been doing the work for a "really long time."

Several hours after the shock, another No. 1 seed bit the dust in this tournament when four-time champion Texas suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Wisconsin, which indicated an interesting Final Four.

Road to the Semifinals

Texas A&M moved on with an upset victory over No. 2 seed Louisville in a reverse sweep on Friday.

In their match against Nebraska, Texas A&M won two sets, hit a snag in two others, and won a conclusive fifth set with a score of 15-13 before a packed audience of 8,650 at Nebraska's Bob Devaney Sports Center. This was Nebraska's first loss since November 26, 2022, in a game against Minnesota.

The Aggies have now defeated a No. 1-ranked team just two times in school history, the first time being in 1995 when they defeated Stanford.

Battle of Blocks and Momentum

Blocking proved vital for Texas A&M in this contest; they out-blocked Nebraska 30-16. Nebraska, under the guidance of former Husker player and assistant Dani Busboom Kelly this season, battled valiantly.

Down two sets with losses in the first two sets by scores of 25-22, they won set three 25-20 before being locked in a marathon fourth set, which they won 37-35 on their 10th set point. However, they were overpowered in the fifth set.

"A really awesome game by Texas A&M. They played like they had six seniors on the court. I'm proud of the way we fought back. We played our hearts out."

Final Four Matchups Determined

On Thursday, Dec. 18, Texas A&M will face No. 1 seed Pitt at 6:30 p.m. ET in an ESPN telecast, and No. 1 seed Kentucky will have to fight No. 3 seed Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET. Texas A&M. No. 1 seed Pitt has never won a national title.

