Sports

From 525 Pounds to UFC Vegas 112 History: Steven Asplund's Record-Breaking Debut Ends in TKO

Would you believe he lost 260 lbs. just to compete in his recent fight?

By

UFC Vegas 112 had no shortage of memorable moments, but there was one storyline that stole the show quietly: the heavyweight debut of Steven Asplund. While many fans came for marquee names, he authored an unforgettable performance that night, all before the fight reached its second round.

The Minneapolis native didn't just win his UFC debut. In fact, he's sending a message that he's a potential force in a division still searching for fresh contenders.

History in the Heavyweight Division of UFC

From 525 Pounds to UFC Vegas 112 History: Steven Asplund’s From 525 Pounds to UFC Vegas 112 History: Steven Asplund’s

The finish came with a historic footnote: Asplund landed 170 significant strikes, breaking a long-standing UFC heavyweight record previously held by former champion Andrei Arlovski, who racked up 152 more than a decade ago.

MMAJunkie subsequently confirmed the record, making Asplund's debut one for the books.

It was a performance that came at the end of a division often criticized for its slow pace and lack of punch output: in fact, quite the opposite from Asplund-cardio, pressure, and nonstop action rarely seen at heavy.

Dominant UFC Debut Ends in Brutal Second-Round TKO

Asplund needed less than nine minutes to dismantle Sean Sharaf (4–2 MMA) inside the UFC APEX.

From the opening bell, Asplund pushed an aggressive pace, mixing volume striking with relentless pressure. By the second round, Sharaf had no answers from someone sitting at a 7-1 MMA record.

The fight ended in a TKO, but the manner equaled the result. Asplund beset Sharaf with sustained offense, forcing the referee to intervene after an extended barrage of strikes without much in return.

From DWCS Contract to Octagon Spotlight

Asplund earned his UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series, but his Octagon debut held greater significance. Speaking post-fight, he elaborated, the gas tank is what keeps him different from everyone else in this division.

"I'm honored this is my debut and this is what the performance was – it's just crazy. I told everyone in this heavyweight division I've got a gas tank that's going to make you f****** sick. I used to be 525 pounds. I used to have a gas then, I have a gas tank now. I'm ready to shine."

That confidence didn't exactly come overnight.

Powerful Message Beyond the Cage

Asplund's story involves years of bullying and self-doubt, culminating in a radical weight-loss transformation. Instead of running from that past, he used the moment to speak directly to those who feel unseen or unappreciated.

According to Sports Illustrated, Asplund motivated everyone that their self-worth should not come from any opinion of other people. He emotionally spoke that each of us should commit to change, and that's all that really matters.

Is the UFC Heavyweight Division Finding Its Next Star?

The UFC heavyweight division remains in search of new blood capable of cracking the Top 5. With elite cardio, fearless output, and undeniable mental toughness, Asplund checks a number of boxes.

While one fight doesn't guarantee superstardom, performances like this demand attention. With a few more wins, Steven Asplund might evolve from overlooked debutant to legitimate contender. From here, UFC Vegas 112 might be remembered as the night it all began.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
X Twitter

X for iOS Launches Widgets Five Years Since They Were First Teased—Here's What They Brings

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Blue Jays Should Pivot from Kyle Tucker to Cody Bellinger to Strengthen Lineup: Here's Why
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Trey Murphy III to
NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones Gaining Interest From Various Teams
Social Media Users Shocked to Find Grok Answering Questions As
Grok AI Spreads Misinformation About Bondi Beach Shooting Incident, Now Fixing Its Mistakes
Smartphone
Smartphone RAM Crisis? 16GB Phones Expected to Vanish as 4GB Budget Models Make a Comeback
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice