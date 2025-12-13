Prime Video Removes AI Recap Following the 'Fallout' Fiasco That Plagued Season 1's Catch-up

Amazon Prime Video has pulled the AI Recap video it created with its generative AI models after it messed up the season one catch-up for one of its most famous returning shows, "Fallout."

According to Gizmodo's report, the "Bonus: Fallout Season 1 Recap" video that was made available to users in anticipation of season two's release has been taken down by Amazon Prime Video.

The takedown happened after the recent fiasco that erupted online as many fans found various inaccuracies in the AI-generated recap video, which Amazon developed for the show.

Fans who are excited to watch the season premiere of "Fallout" coming next week are already brushing up on what happened in season one, utilizing Amazon Prime Video's generative AI recaps to help them.

However, instead of getting an accurate recap of last season's events, the Amazon AI gave them inaccurate details that are far from what really happened on the show.

It seems as though Amazon did not check the AI-generated recap video when it uploaded it to the platform.

Amazon Prime Video Inaccurately Recaps 'Fallout'

Before the takedown, Gamesradar+ was the first to report about the errors found in the "Fallout" season one catch-up.

Other fans have taken their frustrations over to Reddit, sharing a photo taken from the AI video recap itself, where Amazon Prime Video used the same scenes or clips from season one but let the AI narrate the experience.

The subtitles of the narration clearly showed that the AI said that the specific flashback was from the 1950s, but the show is set in 2077.

Last year, Amazon released the X-Ray Recaps, which is powered by the e-commerce giant's generative AI models, to give users a real-time catch-up experience that will narrate the highlights and top moments of the show up until where users have paused the episode.

Apart from this, Amazon also uploaded season recaps powered by AI to look back on its top moments.

However, this new problem completely spoiled the experience for many fans hoping to catch up to the events after Season one since it has been almost a year since the series first dropped.

This led to many calling Amazon's AI "trash" because of its inability to produce accurate storytelling about the show's top moments, especially as it has access to these titles.

Others are blaming Amazon to be the culprit behind this "AI slop," as the company was said to be bringing many AI models, but they are not up to standard.

Originally published on Tech Times