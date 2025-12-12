As early as now, the CES 2026 preview is already within our reach. Last year's CES edition was full of amazing inventions, including a robot vacuum with a mechanical arm and the world's smartest AI motorcycle helmet.

Product exhibits and press conferences will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center and local hotels from January 6 to 9. Here's what we can expect from one of the biggest tech shows.

Next-Generation Chips from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm

CES often signals the start of emerging processors. CES 2026 will likely feature Ryzen 9850X3D and Ryzen 9000G series processors based on Zen 5 architecture, with FSR Redstone AI image upscaling.

The Panther Lake Core Ultra Series 3 will focus on high-end notebooks with 2nm 18A Process technology, which will accelerate CPU and Arc graphics engines by 50%. Qualcomm plans to introduce its Snapdragon X2 Elite SoC into notebooks and improve AI functionality.

Robotics and AI Navigation

Robotics remains at the center stage at CES. Samsung might eventually showcase Ballie, its sphere-like robot, but perhaps with Google's Gemini AI capabilities. Improvements within robot vacuum cleaners, as seen with Roborock's new Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, and AI-based global map navigation for better control and understanding, will also emerge, per Engadget.

Brighter, Truer Display Technology

It seems that Sony will be previewing its 'True RGB' Mini LED backlight solution and may employ it instead of QD-OLED panels on its Bravia TVs. Samsung plans on unveiling its enhancements to HDR10+ Advanced, which will improve dynamic tone mapping, motion smoothing, and brightness.

Important Press Conferences To Follow

CES is no stranger to entertaining press conferences, and 2026 will be no different. Samsung will kick things off with "The First Look" and feature CEO TM Roh with presentations on the vision and AI experiences from its DX Division.

Next will be presentations from LG, Intel, Sony, Honda Mobility, and AMD. Highlights will include presentations on Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD's Ryzen 9850X3D CPU.

Lenovo will hold its Tech World Conference on January 6 with presentations on AI innovations on its device lineup. Social media hints at possible AI-augmented foldable smartphones from Lenovo at CES.

Originally published on Tech Times