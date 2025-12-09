Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected in Raw Pistachios

Wegmans is recalling two kinds of its Deluxe Mixed Nuts after routine testing found Salmonella in a batch of raw pistachios used to make the products, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects unsalted mixed nuts sold in 9 states and Washington, DC, and the FDA is urging customers to check their packages right away. No illnesses have been reported.

According to WJLA, the recalled items include 34-ounce tubs and 11.5-ounce bags of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted.

Both products were made by Mellace Family Brands California, a company based in Warren, Ohio.

The nuts were sold between Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 in stores across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The FDA said the recall began after the supplier discovered Salmonella during routine testing of one lot of raw pistachios.

The company immediately reported the issue, which triggered the wider recall since the affected pistachios were used in the Wegmans mixes.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, and vomiting. While most people recover, the infection can be dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems.

Wegmans Urges Shoppers to Return Mixed Nuts

Customers are being asked to stop eating the nuts and return them to any Wegmans store for a full refund, CBS News reported.

The FDA notes that even though no one has gotten sick, it is important to take the recall seriously because Salmonella can cause serious health problems if eaten.

Here are the details of the recalled products so shoppers can check their homes:

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted – 34 oz (plastic tub)

UPC: 077890421314

Lot code: 58041

Best by: July 28, 2026

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted – 11.5 oz (plastic bag)

UPC: 077890421352

Lot code: 58171

Best by: August 10, 2026

The FDA said no other Wegmans nut products are included in the recall. Stores have already removed the affected items from their shelves, and suppliers have been notified so the issue does not continue.

For shoppers who may feel unsure or worried, the FDA recommends contacting their doctor if they start to feel sick after eating the nuts.

But the agency stressed that the recall was launched early to keep people safe and prevent any possible illnesses.

Wegmans customers who bought either product can return it to the service desk for a refund, with no receipt required.

Originally published on vcpost.com