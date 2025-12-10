The wait for Spotify's AI-generated playlists is over as the company has now launched Prompted Playlists on the platform as part of its latest testing.

Spotify Tests 'Prompted Playlists' in a Selected Region

Spotify Co-President, CPO, and CTO Gustav Söderström shared a new blog post which details the arrival of the Prompted Playlists feature, which is now under testing.

This specific feature deploys an artificial intelligence model to take control of one's algorithm, particularly as it will create a playlist based on what the user requests.

According to Spotify, the Prompted Playlists is now rolling out to users in New Zealand as part of its test, with the region getting early access to the generative AI feature. Users who have an active Premium subscription in the region will get the chance to access this feature early via the beta testing program.

"Prompted Playlists let you describe exactly what you want to hear and set the rules for your personalized playlist," said Söderström. "And unlike anything before it, this feature taps into your entire Spotify listening history, all the way back to day one."

"Each playlist reflects not only what you love today, but the full arc of your taste," Söderström added. "Spotify then curates and keeps it fresh based on your listening patterns and world knowledge."

AI-Generated Playlists to Curate Music Soon

According to Spotify, users get full control of their algorithm, data, and experiences with the Prompted Playlists as the AI will follow one's prompts and instructions.

Users may describe the music they want included on the Prompted Playlists to get an exact generation from the AI, or they may choose to let the AI decide based on their preferences.

The Spotify executive mentioned in the blog that the streaming platform's AI takes into account one's entire Spotify listening history, and this means that the AI already knows what the user wants and only requires a "go" signal or specific direction.

Users may have different kinds of music tastes and still create a curated playlist for a specific genre, era, artist, or album.

Last year, Spotify launched a beta test for its AI-generated playlists, which tested the platform's model in curating music based on what users prompt it to create. With the Prompted Playlist, Spotify takes it a step further by giving the AI full access to users' listening data.

Users may also choose to have a dynamic collection that could be updated with new songs to stream in a daily or weekly timeline, or they may choose to keep it as is.

According to Spotify, users may discover new songs or deep cuts of their favorite genres via the Prompted Playlist.

Originally published on Tech Times