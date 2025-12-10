Ducks Shock Penguins With Last-Second Magic, But Beckett Sennecke Steals Spotlight

The Anaheim Ducks pulled off perhaps their most unbelievable game of the season, coming back with just a second left in regulation and eventually earning a 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Beckett Sennecke became the hero of the night for the struggling team.

With elite goaltending, clutch scoring, and record-breaking rookie talent, the Ducks extended their impressive run to five wins in their last seven games.

Unbelievable Last-Second Goal From Beckett Forces OT

The moment that shocked everyone through the night came with one second left, as 19-year-old Beckett Sennecke scored a shorthanded goal to leave the Penguins stunned and overtime inevitable.

Sennecke cut through three defenders, and his shot took a deflection off Erik Karlsson's glove before crossing the line. After a brief review, officials confirmed the buzzer-beating equalizer.

Elite Goaltending Lifts Anaheim

Ville Husso had his best performance of the season in making 45 saves and seven more in overtime, which were crucial. He then stopped all three Pittsburgh attempts in the shootout to seal the win for Anaheim.

Meanwhile, Husso's calm presence and quick reflexes anchored the Ducks from start to finish.

Ducks' Offense Finds Its Rhythm

According to CBS Sports, the Anaheim attack stayed aggressive throughout the night with Troy Terry, who slammed home a bouncing puck for the 2-1 lead. Jackson LaCombe also scored from an impossible angle near the goal line. Meanwhile, Leo Carlsson buried the deciding shootout winner.

Most importantly, it's Sennecke who set the late-game tone. In his rookie season, he dominated with 26 points through 30 games, making him the fastest teenager in Ducks history to hit the 25-point mark.

Penguins Fight Hard But Ultimately Lose

Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh had a few good moments. Sidney Crosby registered an assist, giving him 1,717 points for his career, five behind Mario Lemieux's franchise record. Goaltender Arturs Silovs made 25 saves but couldn't weather the late surge by Anaheim.

Anthony Mantha also broke a late tie with a power-play goal. Even Noel Acciari got things started for Pittsburgh, not to mention Tommy Novak's extended goal streak to four straight games.

Anaheim Ducks will head out on the road to take on the New York Islanders on Thursday, Dec. 11.

