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Amazon Introduces 'Prime Video Ultra' as the New Premium Add-On for Ad-Free Streaming

Looking for another way to stream ad-free?

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This Amazon Prime Video Update Will Help Subscribers Differentiate Free From Paid Content

Amazon has introduced "Prime Video Ultra," shaking up its streaming subscription once again as the new tier is now the company's latest option for an ad-free and uninterrupted experience.

The new tier offers an ad-free experience to subscribers alongside more features to enjoy on the streaming platform, but it is coming with a higher price than the previous add-on option from Amazon.

Amazon Debuts Prime Video Ultra: The New Ad-Free Tier

According to a new announcement from Amazon, there is another shake-up to the company's streaming platform subscription model as it debuted the new ad-free tier, which it calls "Prime Video Ultra."

Amazon also included various new features to enjoy with this new tier as it now offers up to 100 downloads for offline streaming (previously 25), up to five concurrent streams (up from three), and exclusive access to 4K streaming quality.

Previously, users only called this premium experience the Ad-Free tier, while the ad-supported or basic tier is also called a Prime Video subscription.

New Prime Video Add-On Is More Expensive Than Before

This new Prime Video Ultra tier is actually an add-on to the base Amazon Prime subscription to access the video streaming experience.

The standard Amazon Prime subscription will only give users access to the ad-supported Prime Video streaming experience, and this means sitting through ads, only having four concurrent streams, and up to 50 downloads for offline streaming only.

Prime Video Ultra costs an additional $4.99 per month from the previous $2.99 add-on for the ad-free option. This goes on top of an Amazon Prime subscription that costs $14.99 per month, for a total of $19.98 per month for ad-free streaming.

Originally published on Tech Times

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