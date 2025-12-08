Unilever Faces Tension With Ben & Jerry's Over Board Leadership

The chair of Ben & Jerry's independent board, Anuradha Mittal, says she will not resign — even though her parent company, Unilever, is pressing her to leave.

The demand comes just before the upcoming public spinoff of the ice-cream brand's larger division, Magnum, set to list Monday on Euronext.

According to Reuters, Magnum announced last month that Mittal "no longer meets the criteria" to serve, citing internal investigations.

Magnum and Unilever did not give any detail on what those investigations found.

Mittal responded in a public statement, calling the audit a "manufactured inquiry — engineered to attempt to discredit me." She said she would stay on as board chair.

The chair emphasized that the issue should not be seen as a personal attack. She explained that the challenge was actually directed at the Board's authority, suggesting that Unilever was trying to weaken the Board rather than target her individually.

She explained that she plans to continue her role while upholding the principles and standards established in the merger agreement, including the brand's social mission and commitment to product quality.

The dispute centers not only on personality or governance. This development unfolds as the Vermont ice cream maker has increasingly voiced political positions, especially on issues related to the conflict in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Unilever has warned that such advocacy could lead to reputational damage, boycotts or even investor claims, especially now that Magnum becomes a standalone company.

Exclusive: The chair of Ben & Jerry's independent board said she has no plans to resign as Unilever pressures her ahead of the December 8 public spinoff of its Magnum ice cream division, which will include the Vermont-based brand https://t.co/ZgwkBGbq0M — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2025

Audit Triggers Calls for Ben & Jerry's Chair Removal

Magnum is expected to take on a major share of the global ice cream market — roughly one-fifth.

The spinoff also brings with it an intensifying corporate dispute, as the brand's independent board—of which Mittal is a member—continues to safeguard Ben & Jerry's longstanding social mission.

At the same time, a separate US-based non-profit, the Ben & Jerry's Foundation, receives millions of dollars from the company based on how much premium ice cream is sold.

The audit of the foundation reportedly uncovered deficiencies in financial controls and governance — a find that triggered calls for Mittal's removal.

But supporters of the board say the foundation has operated under the same governance framework for over 20 years, EconoTimes reported.

In a statement, the foundation's trustees say they were told that the "central unresolved issue is Unilever/Magnum's demand that Anuradha Mittal ... be removed as a Foundation trustee."

They added that despite their cooperation with the audit, Unilever and Magnum are withholding funding from the foundation, in violation of their contract.

Originally published on vcpost.com