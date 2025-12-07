Daniel Jones' Achilles Injury Could be 'Season-Ending,' Indianapolis Coach Says

The Indianapolis Colts' explosive start to the season took a devastating turn Sunday. Just when they sail on a record-setting offensive surge, they didn't expect to see Daniel Jones exiting the field with an Achilles injury. The team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 36-19.

Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen was straightforward when he said that the quarterback's injury could be "worse."

A Promising Season Suddenly Derailed

Over the course of those first eight weeks, Daniel Jones was leading an offense that seemed unstoppable. His playmaking ability, his leadership, and his ability to command a football field had Indianapolis as a legitimate AFC contender. However, Jones took an awkward step on a rainy Sunday while delivering a pass and collapsed immediately, clutching at his lower right leg.

According to ESPN, trainers rushed in, and moments later, Jones walked to the locker room: his season effectively over. Though the team initially had been reluctant to confirm the injury, sources did not mince words: a torn Achilles that would require surgery.

Steichen said that his Achilles injury could be "season-ending" and it's "not looking good" at this point.

Colts Teammates React to the Loss

The emotional weight inside the Colts' locker room was heavy. According to wide receiver Alec Pierce, that Daniel Jones injury was "brutal."

The more salient point, though, is that Jones had been playing through a painful hairline fracture in his left fibula and still suited up to keep the team's playoff hopes. With very limited mobility, he looked revitalized early in the game, right until the injury struck.

Rookie Riley Leonard Thrown Into the Fire

With Jones out, rookie quarterback Riley Leonard stepped in and provided a steady performance, completing 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards. More importantly, Leonard underscored the extraordinary presence of Jones even after he was removed from the contest.

"Daniel's the toughest guy that I've ever been around, by far, in my life."

But heart alone won't fix the Colts' mounting challenges.

Colts' Playoff Hopes Suddenly in Jeopardy

Sunday's defeat dropped Indianapolis out of the AFC South lead and gave Jacksonville sole possession, per NBC Sports. Having lost four of their last five, the Colts are on precarious playoff footing, with a schedule that won't ease up:

Seattle Seahawks (away)

San Francisco 49ers (home)

Jacksonville Jaguars (home)

Houston Texans (away)

Depending on the results from Houston and Los Angeles, the Colts could slide out of the AFC's final playoff spot before they even take the field again.

The Colts still insist, though, that the season is far from over despite the dire outlook.

