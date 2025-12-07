Tech

Next Meta XR Smart Glasses Are Launching in 2027, Need More Time For its Development—Report

The team behind Meta's next pair of XR smart glasses needs more time.

By
Meta’s Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Could Change Everything

Upcoming mixed reality smart glasses from Meta under development is at the center of a new report that claims that they will not be available until 2027.

Meta's Next XR Smart Glasses Are Launching by 2027

According to a report by Business Insider, the Vice President of the Meta Reality Labs Foundation, Maher Saba, recently sent out an internal memo stating that the company is pulling out of a project slated to debut by next year.

The wearable project is codenamed "Phoenix," and it refers to the next mixed reality smart glasses from Meta that are now expected to arrive by 2027.

Earlier this year, Meta revealed the company's first step into the augmented reality scene with the Ray-Ban Meta Display Glasses, which can now process what the camera sees and offers in-lens display for users.

The Information previously reported that the "Phoenix" headset is set to be a goggle-like head wearable that would have a separate accessory, which would be its external power source. It was speculated that this accessory would potentially bring a boost to the headset's computing power as well.

There is more to expect from Meta's wearable tech development in the future, including the new Quest headsets to reinforce their gaming and lifestyle experiences, as well as Project Orion.

Meta Needs More Time to Develop Next XR Smart Glasses

According to Saba's memo, the company is taking this time to develop more features coming with the XR smart glasses. The memo adds that the team does not want to rush the development of the next mixed reality smart glasses, with the company focusing on sacrificing its landing for the "polished and reliable experience."

As per Meta's Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns' memo, the team is pushing for more development time for the headset to "get the details right."

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
AI-Generated Protest Videos Made With OpenAI’s Sora 2 Spark Outrage,

Surge AI CEO Edwin Chen Warns Flashy Models Prioritize Hype Over Truth

Meta’s Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Could Change Everything
Next Meta XR Smart Glasses Are Launching in 2027, Need More Time For its Development—Report
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Credits His Longtime Mentor For His World Series
World Series 2025 MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto Beats Shohei Ohtani in Postseason's Best Performance
Unilever Allegedly Fired Ben & Jerry’s Chief Over Stance
Unilever Faces Tension With Ben & Jerry's Over Board Leadership
China Slaps Restrictions on European Medical Devices in Escalating Trade
Eli Lilly, Pfizer Among 19 Drugs Approved for China's Commercial Health Insurance
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice