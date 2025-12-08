Sports

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Are the Phillies Quietly Locking Him In Kyle Schwarber?

Will Kyle Schwarber shock MLB free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies head into an important offseason, as General Manager Dave Dombrowski readies for a big roster shakeup after another competitive National League East campaign.

With starting pitcher Ranger Suárez seemingly on his way to test free agency, the front office has another major priority in place: making sure Kyle Schwarber doesn't get away before rival teams try to pry him away.

Schwarber, of course, is one of MLB's most-feared power hitters, which has him drawing heavy attention alongside New York Mets star Pete Alonso. The MLB Winter Meetings are underway in Orlando, and league insiders expect big developments involving the league's top free agents. Fortunately for the Phillies, one well-respected insider delivered some encouraging news:

As reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the sentiment among league executives is that the Phillies remain in the driver's seat.

One GM, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he would be "shocked" if Schwarber doesn't re-sign in Philly. He added that Dave Dombrowski knows how much he means to that club and won't let him go.

Red Sox, Mets, and Reds Still Hopeful

There are several contenders active in the Schwarber sweepstakes despite Philadelphia's optimism. The Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and Cincinnati Reds are among those who are expected to place competitive offers.

The Reds, seen as one of the emerging forces under Terry Francona, have already been mentioned along with Schwarber and are eager to spend.

Meanwhile, both the Red Sox and Mets continue fighting for Pete Alonso. If Boston loses out, Schwarber could quickly become their Plan A, especially with his power profile fitting perfectly at Fenway Park.

Projections continue to point toward a Schwarber–Phillies reunion. After Philadelphia's remarkable 96-win season and early playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's paramount that they retain Schwarber to keep them on course for a championship, per Heavy.

