Spotify has recently launched its 2025 Wrapped year-in-review, and 24 hours later, the platform announced it is the biggest launch in its history.

Spotify claimed that within 24 hours, more than 200 million engaged users had used the feature to review their streaming experience for the year.

Spotify Celebrates 2025 Wrapped as the Biggest Yet

It has only been over 24 hours since Spotify launched its 2025 Wrapped service, which brings the year-in-review that millions of users have waited for the entire year, but now, it has turned into a "global celebration."

According to the company, Spotify's 2025 Wrapped is its biggest yet, and it is not entirely because of the many new features available here. It's because of the many users who participated in the journey.

According to Spotify's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Partnerships, Marc Hazan, "2025 Wrapped is our most action-packed release yet."

This year, the company shared a new feature called "Wrapped Party," which allows users to dive into their Wrapped year-in-review with friends and family, giving them a chance to take part in the recap together.

Additionally, Spotify is also rolling out 50 fan destinations worldwide to celebrate users' year in music alongside different people, extending the experiences to local communities in various regions.

Over 200 Million Users Engaged at Launch

According to Spotify, 2025 Wrapped's launch is one of the most successful ones, also claiming that it is the biggest in their history yet. In only the first 24 hours since the year-in-review feature was launched, Spotify was able to garner over 200 million engaged users, and the company recorded over 500 million shares to social media platforms.

CNET reported that Spotify only hit the 200 million engaged user milestone for the 2024 Wrapped 62 hours after launching the feature. Statistics-wise, Spotify saw a 19% year-over-year increase in user engagements for the Wrapped service this 2025, while its 500 million shares this year are a 41% increase compared to last year.

Originally published on Tech Times