Google Rolls Out Powerful In-Call Scam Protection for Android Users

Google has announced an enhanced in-call scam protection system for Android, so users can have an additional security layer when receiving unknown callers. This is useful especially while undertaking sensitive financial transactions. T

The enhanced safety tool specifically prevents scams before they take place, especially those involving impostors impersonating banks and service providers.

Google's In-Call Scam Protection

According to the latest Google security blog, the updated feature is turned on when Android detects two conditions:

You're on a call with a number not saved in your contacts, and

You open a supported financial or payment app.

The moment both occur, Android immediately brings up a protective warning overlay. From here, users have two instant options: end the call with one tap or stop screen sharing immediately.

It's important to note that this works on any device running Android 11 or newer.

Why Android Users Should Maximize This In-Call Scam Protection

Scammers usually strike at times when users are most vulnerable, such as during banking transactions or calls for support. The criminals impersonate bank staff, use pressure tactics, and trick people into sharing screens or transferring money.

Google's new protection directly counters these tactics by offering quick actions to break contact immediately and enforcing a 30-second delay if you decide to proceed anyway. It also presents a clear and unavoidable scam warning that will help you recognize the fraud right away.

That enforced pause is what's important because it breaks high-pressure manipulation. This allows you to make time to recognize red flags well before a costly mistake can occur.

Be Extremely Careful About Financial Scams

According to Digital Trends, financial scams are on the rise, and fraudsters get increasingly sophisticated in impersonating any legitimate institution. This Android feature provides a vital safety net by preventing hurried decisions over unknown or unsolicited calls.

Apart from that, it also excels in catching suspicious activity at the exact moment you're most at risk. In the age of digital banking, where sending and receiving payments happens in seconds, you should always be careful about the apps you're using. Be vigilant in receiving calls from unknown numbers and refrain from clicking suspicious links that might direct you to a scam website.

Originally published on Tech Times