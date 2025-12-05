MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Linked to Surprise Chase For Robert Suarez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been making some noise this offseason, and the pursuit of high-impact relief puts Robert Suarez firmly on their radar.

As one of the most dominant closers available, Suarez meets the Dodgers' need for elite bullpen help without having to make a long-term commitment.

Dodgers Target High-Leverage Bullpen Help

It's no secret that the Dodgers need a reliable late-inning arm. Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo of The Athletic said that there have been reports that L.A. prefers a short-term deal for a closer who can handle pressure-packed situations.

Suarez fits that plan perfectly. His age naturally limits how long a contract he'd receive, but his performance remains among the best in the game.

Over the course of his last four seasons with the San Diego Padres, the 34-year-old pitcher cemented a reputation as one of the league's top relievers. He notched a sub-3.00 ERA three separate times and turned in a sparkling 2.97 ERA through a career-high 69 2/3 innings in 2024. He led the National League with 40 saves and tallied an MLB-best 76 saves over the last two seasons.

Robert Suarez Flexes Velocity, Command, and Consistency

Suarez is certainly one of the hardest throwers in the majors, averaging an electric 98.6 MPH on his fastball. That, coupled with an elite changeup that neutralizes both left- and right-handed hitters alike, resulted in a strong 27.9% strikeout rate and career-low 5.9% walk rate this past season.

Although Suarez doesn't rely on breaking pitches, his command and velocity have made him one of baseball's most dependable ninth-inning arms. With MLBTR projecting him for a three-year, $48 million deal, he could become one of the highest-paid relievers of his age group since Mariano Rivera.

Evaluating the Dodgers' Current Bullpen

The Dodgers already use left-handers Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott in leverage situations, but the bullpen still comes with some question marks. Blake Treinen, Brock Stewart, and Brusdar Graterol must answer performance or injury-related concerns.

Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates hit free agency. Evan Phillips, meanwhile, was non-tendered last month and remains on a rehab path following Tommy John surgery.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has expressed interest in re-signing Phillips on a two-year deal once he resumes his throwing program, but no agreement appears imminent.

How Suarez Compares to Other Free Agent Relievers

According to MLB TR, Edwin Díaz is the best reliever available, but his rumored asking price of a five-year deal approaching $100 million puts him out of reach for teams seeking short-term flexibility. Suarez is considered the next-best option and offers elite production without the long-term risk.

Other available arms on the market include former Dodger Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Luke Weaver, Brad Keller, and Kyle Finnegan. Although Fairbanks has been connected to L.A. throughout the summer, there is word that the Dodgers aren't pursuing him in free agency.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com