NBA Trade Rumors: Will Chris Paul Retire After Clippers Waive Him?

The decision by the Los Angeles Clippers to move on from Chris Paul surprised the NBA, with many wondering about what would happen next.

The 20-year veteran knows that he can be waived anytime, but he is still persistent to play in other teams. This could be his plan to get the most elusive championship ring for one last shot.

Chris Paul Shuts Down Retirement Talk

Although there was speculation about the possibility of a 38-year-old guard retiring, it has been reported that Chris Paul will continue playing in the league.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported that Paul has received overwhelming encouragement from former and current players to continue playing.

The veteran has continued to weigh his next chapter, understanding that only 10 teams currently have open roster spots. According to sources, a general manager told Spears, "I just don't have a spot for him."

Still, Paul remains open to multiple destinations, even if it means playing far from his West Coast base. For now, he's prepared to assess all options once the path forward clears up.

The Clippers have to clear the books before Paul can discuss a new deal; timing and salary cap constraints limit their options, though.

Buyout Challenges for Chris Paul

A buyout is possible, but not yet. NBA rules dictate that the Clippers have to sign a replacement within 14 days of the buyout. Due to cap limitations, the Clippers cannot sign a player until January, meaning any immediate action is ruled out.

Trade Restrictions for CP3

A trade also remains off the table for now. According to Clutch Points, Paul's contract cannot be moved until Dec. 15, forcing the Clippers into a holding pattern until mid-season options open up.

Chris Paul's Performance So Far This Season

Before the Clippers' decision, Chris Paul played in 16 games this season, averaging just over 14 minutes per contest. He has produced:

2.9 points per game

1.8 rebounds

3.3 assists

32.1% field goal shooting

33.3% from three

50% from the free-throw line

Though his role was limited, Paul's leadership, IQ, and experience continue to make him valuable to contenders seeking veteran depth and a stabilizing presence.

Somewhere down there, there might be a team that can use CP3 as an effective playmaking teacher. He can coach the young guns from the bench and guide them to be a good floor general for the years to come.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com