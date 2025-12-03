Michael and Susan Dell Commit $6.25 Billion to Fund Trump Accounts for American Children

Michael and Susan Dell announced Tuesday that they will give $6.25 billion to help 25 million American children start their own investment accounts.

The large donation will add $250 to each child's account and is meant to help kids build savings for the future.

The Dells said the goal is simple: give families a strong start and make saving easier.

The money will go to children who are 10 years old and younger but were born before 2025, meaning they don't qualify for the new federal Trump accounts.

According to CBS News, those federal accounts, created under a recent Republican tax and spending bill, will give $1,000 to every baby born from 2025 through 2028. Parents will be able to activate those accounts beginning July 4, 2026.

Michael Dell said he was inspired after learning about the Invest America program, which manages the Trump accounts.

He explained that even a small amount of money can change a child's outlook and help them stay focused on school and future goals.

The Dells also encouraged other families, companies, and philanthropists to add to the accounts if they can.

Dells Boost Child Support With New Investments

Susan Dell said the donation builds on their long-standing efforts to help children. She added that the program felt like a natural fit because it reaches so many young people and gives them a chance at a brighter future.

The federal program works by letting parents activate an account with a simple one-page IRS form.

Once opened, the accounts can only invest in broad US stock market funds with low fees. The money stays locked until a child turns 18, CNBC reported.

After that, it can be used for college, job training, a first home, or starting a business. Children may also leave the money invested if they want to keep it growing.

The Dells' $250 contributions follow the same rules. Kids born before 2025, who are too old to get the government's $1,000 grant, will receive the Dells' funds instead.

If the number of eligible children is higher than expected, younger kids will be helped first.

When these children turn 18, their accounts will automatically turn into regular retirement accounts so that unused funds can continue to grow.

Dell Technologies, the company founded by Michael Dell, previously promised to match the government's $1,000 grant for employees' children born between 2025 and 2028.

The company said the Dells' new gift is separate and adds even more support for families.

Originally published on vcpost.com