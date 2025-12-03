Business

YouTube Confirms Compliance With Australia's Groundbreaking Teen Age Rule

Google's YouTube has confirmed that it will follow Australia's new law banning social media accounts for users under 16, ending weeks of uncertainty for millions of young viewers and creators.

The company announced that all users younger than 16 will be automatically signed out of their accounts starting December 10, marking a major shift in how teens in Australia can access the platform.

The decision comes after the Australian government reversed an earlier exemption for YouTube.

Officials said the move was necessary because many children had reported seeing harmful content on the platform.

According to Reuters, regulators noted that YouTube was one of the most frequently cited sites where kids aged 10 to 15 had come across disturbing videos.

YouTube, however, expressed strong concerns about the law. Company representatives said the new rules will remove parental controls families rely on, since those tools only work when a child is signed in.

The platform argued that taking away accounts will give kids fewer protections and limit a system YouTube spent years building.

While the company shared some of its frustrations publicly, it still confirmed that it will comply.

Under the new rule, anyone under 16 will be logged out and unable to post videos, like posts, comment, or subscribe to channels.

They will still be able to watch videos without an account, but they will lose features like content filters and reminders to take breaks.

YouTube Kids remains available and is not affected by the ban. The company has not explained how it will verify ages.

Australia Presses YouTube to Fix Safety Issues

Communications Minister Anika Wells responded to YouTube's criticism by pointing out that the company itself has warned about dangers on its platform in a logged-out state.

She said that if YouTube believes parts of its service are unsafe, then the company needs to address those issues rather than argue against the law.

Wells added that some confusion is expected as the rule takes effect, but she believes the change is an important first step in protecting young users.

The new Social Media Minimum Age Act imposes penalties of up to A$49.5 million on companies that fail to follow the rules, BBC reported.

Other major platforms—including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat—have already agreed to comply. Only a few, such as X and Reddit, have not yet publicly confirmed their plans.

As the ban approaches, Australia's online safety regulator is also examining two smaller apps—Lemon8 and Yope—after noticing more teens signing up.

Officials say they expect the list of regulated platforms to grow as young users shift to new spaces.

The upcoming change affects more than 325,000 Australian YouTube accounts held by users aged 13 to 15.

