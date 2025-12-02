Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Can James Harden Be Timberwolves 'True' Offensive Organizer?

A pair of James Harden and Anthony Edwards could be a lethal offensive weapon in the West.

One huge trade idea has been making waves throughout the NBA, with the surging Minnesota Timberwolves landing former MVP James Harden ahead of a full reset by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The idea originates from Bleacher Report's Dan Favale and has its roots in a four-team deal involving the Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns, and Nets that would surprise the league if it were to come to fruition.

Proposed James Harden Trade Package Explained

That's Favale's blockbuster idea, and it creates a wild yet intriguing scenario for all four franchises. Here's how the suggested trade breaks down:

Clippers Receive

  • Jalen Green
  • Bones Hyland

Timberwolves Receive

  • James Harden
  • Haywood Highsmith

Nets Receive

  • Mike Conley
  • Leonard Miller
  • 2026 second-round pick (second-most favorable of Dallas, OKC, Philly via Phoenix)
  • 2026 second-round pick (Memphis, protected 43–60 via Clippers)
  • 2027 second-round pick (Cleveland via Minnesota)

Suns Receive

  • Julius Randle

Why the Clippers Could Hit the Reset Button

The Clippers sit at a disappointing 5-16, and despite Harden's impressive numbers, the team's struggles show no signs of slowing down. Favale argues that breaking up the roster may be the smartest long-term decision, especially since L.A. does not control its own first-round pick.

With tanking off the table, reloading with young talent like Jalen Green could spark a new direction.

How Harden Fits With the Timberwolves' Championship Push

Headlining this trade would be the Minnesota addition of a superstar playmaker. James Harden, paired in the lineup with Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels, would provide the Wolves with an elite offensive organizer-something they've lacked despite recent conference finals appearances.

As Hoopswire reported, Favale is confident that Harden will provide more relief for Edwards than Randle in the context of the players' ages.

Harden's current production backs up the logic. He is averaging 26.9 points, 8.4 assists, and shooting an exceptional 90.6 percent from the free-throw line. He also holds a $42.3 million player option for next season, making his contract manageable for teams looking to contend now.

Nets and Suns Add Depth and Fit

The Brooklyn rebuild continues with future picks and steady veterans like Conley, while Phoenix adds Julius Randle, another scoring option that should help stabilize their inconsistent offense. Each team gets a benefit aligned with its long-term direction.

