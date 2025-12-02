Eli Lilly Announces New Zepbound Pricing, Broadening Patient Access via LillyDirect

Eli Lilly is cutting the price of its weight-loss drug Zepbound, aiming to help more people afford the medicine and make better use of the company's online platform, LillyDirect.

The company shared the update Monday, saying the lower prices are meant to give patients faster and easier ways to get treatment, especially those who struggle with insurance coverage.

The biggest change is the cost of single-dose vials through the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program on LillyDirect. Patients with a valid prescription can now buy the starting dose for $299 per month, down from $349.

According to CNBC, the 5-milligram vial will drop to $399 per month, and all higher approved doses will be $449 per month, reduced from $499.

Without the program, some monthly prices can reach more than $1,000, making the cuts meaningful for self-pay users.

LillyDirect, which launched in early 2024, lets people without insurance—or those whose plans do not cover weight-loss drugs—order Zepbound or Mounjaro directly from Eli Lilly.

The company said the new prices are meant to ease long-standing barriers, especially for patients who have been unable to start treatment because of high upfront costs.

Medicare Could Pay $50/Month for Zepbound in 2026

The announcement comes shortly after Eli Lilly revealed plans to lower the cost of its multi-dose pens, which still need approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

If approved, Medicare patients could pay as little as $50 per month for Zepbound or the company's new weight-loss pill, orforglipron, starting as early as 2026.

Self-pay patients will also see lower pricing on the multi-dose pen once available. The lowest dose is expected to cost $299, with higher doses reaching $449.

The company previously said orforglipron will start at $149 for the lowest dose, FoxBusiness reported.

Eli Lilly noted that direct-to-consumer programs are becoming a key way for patients to access treatment.

The company said more than one-third of new Zepbound prescriptions already come through LillyDirect.

Rival Novo Nordisk has also expanded its own cash-pay platform as the two drugmakers continue to compete for patients using Wegovy, Ozempic, and similar drugs.

Eli Lilly said it plans to keep improving access as demand grows. "We will keep working to provide more options... so more people can get the medicines they need," said Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA and global customer capabilities.

Originally published on vcpost.com