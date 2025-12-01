Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Benched Again After Another Costly Team Rules Violation

New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter continues to experience growing pains in his initial NFL season, as he's received his second benching in three games with interim head coach Mike Kafka at the helm.

League sources said Carter broke team rules regarding a failure to attend all or part of a required commitment, an issue that has been repetitive during his first pro season.

While Carter's athletic potential made him one of the most anticipated young players to watch, his persistent lateness and lack of reliability now overshadow his on-field talent.

Repeated Violations Lead to Second Bench Episode

On Monday, Carter was forced to sit out the entire first defensive series against the New England Patriots. According to Bleacher Report, he watched from the sideline in a winter coat as the Patriots marched through an 11-play opening drive.

This benching controversy is similar to what happened just two weeks prior, bringing into question again Carter's discipline and compliance with team rules.

Team insiders say the time-management problems have cropped up several times this season, so in reality, the latest mishap was part of a larger pattern rather than an isolated mistake.

Previous Walkthrough Issue Raises Eyebrows

Carter's previous violation was failing to show up for a 15-minute walkthrough because he was in a recovery bed at the team's training facility. The Giants considered it a missed mandatory session, but Carter disagrees that he was shirking duties. He maintains the moment was part of his approved recovery time, not sleeping through an appointed function.

The rookie is insistent: he wasn't nodding off, and his actions were related to keeping himself physically prepared, though his coaches seem to think otherwise.

Kafka's Harsh Stand Sends a Message

According to The New York Post, interim head coach Mike Kafka has taken a strong stance in reiterating team standards, particularly as the Giants face a difficult season, and holding Carter accountable is one way Kafka can ensure discipline and consistency within the locker room.

Per @LauraRutledge, Carter's absence on the opening drive was a "coach's decision" https://t.co/N5n88O7mHn — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 2, 2025

Suspensions like this don't happen often, but aren't unprecedented, either, especially when a staff member wants to set a clear tone with regard to expectations going forward.

A Crucial Turning Point for the Rookie

There is no denying talent, but at an NFL level, professionalism is on par with that. If Carter wants to get a long-term role with the Giants, these recurring punctuality issues need to be improved upon to show reliability both on and off the field.

With the spotlight now on him, his next moves could dictate not only his relationship with the team but also the way his rookie season would go. It's not too late for Carter to improve his discipline, but in the NFL, opportunities are seldom unlimited.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com