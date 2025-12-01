U.S.

Is Malia Obama Pregnant? Michelle Obama's Mysterious Hand Placement Sets Off Grandbaby Frenzy

A new Thanksgiving photograph posted of former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters Sasha and Malia has created rampant speculation on social media.

The holiday photo, which was shared on Instagram, caused fans to speculate that the family could be preparing for news that involves Malia.

Per Atlanta Black Star, the photo shows the Obamas standing together in coordinated fall-themed attire.

Barack Obama is seen wearing a crisp white shirt with beige pants, while Michelle Obama sports a mint-green sweater with cream-colored pants, standing next to Malia who is wearing a cream outfit. Sasha completes the photo, standing at the end in a rust-colored tee.

In the post, he gave a message of thanks to his followers. "During this season of giving, let's do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much. From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving."

Social media users complimented the Obamas on the warm, united holiday photo. One fan praised the family. "During this season of giving, let's do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much. From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving."

Another supporter emphasized how well appreciated the Obamas are: "Loved adored and respected by everybody with a brain and a soul. I give thanks for the greatest first family of all time.."

Other commenters praised the family's legacy. "Our forever First family!"

Could Malia Be Pregnant?

However, the praise soon gave way to speculation when viewers observed Michelle Obama's hand resting gently on Malia's tummy. The placement of the hand invited hundreds of comments speculating whether Malia could be pregnant.

One social media user commented about the incident directly. "Are we expecting a baby?"
Another user also had the same question. "Michelle, Are you expecting grandbaby?? Your hand is front tummy?? Congratulations."

Other commenters added their own interpretations. "I thought Malia was pregnant the way you're holding her stomach." Another asked bluntly, "Is the oldest pregnant?"

There has not been any confirmation that Malia is pregnant, neither is she known to be dating anyone at the moment. In early November, she was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a loose-fitting overalls dress, which has been one of her frequent outfits.

As reported by the New York Times, Malia is now living in Los Angeles, pursuing a career as a filmmaker. Her new short film, "Heart," premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. She recently started using her middle name, Ann, as her last name professionally.

Michelle spoke of the choice on the podcast "Sibling Revelry."

She said, "It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world, and they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just naturally, just handed things. They're very sensitive to that. They want to be their own people."

She then said to lighten the mood, "Malia, who started in film, I mean, her first project, she took off her last name, and we were like, 'They're still going to know it's you, Malia.' But we respected the fact that she's trying to make her way."

Neither Malia nor the rest of the Obama family has commented on the speculation.

