Sarah Ferguson Could Expose Royal Family Members in New Book as Money Offers Rise, Says Expert

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is reportedly weighing the possibility of doing a high-profile interview or memoir, with palace insiders concerned she might go "rogue," according to royal commentator Samara Gill.

The expert suggested the motive is largely financial, telling The Sun, "She needs the cash, it's as simple as that."

Gill​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ believes that Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, might not mind at all if they throw the dirt of other members of the royal family on the floor instead of themselves, thereby revealing details about them.

Gill said, "Both her and Andrew have absolutely nothing to lose at this point. Who knows whose dirty laundry they will then air out? I don't think it'll be their own. But I think that because of the big amounts of money, you know, six-figure sums that are being thrown around for this interview, who knows who she'll talk about?"

The remarks come amid lingering scrutiny of the Duchess's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which previously prompted seven charities to sever ties with her.

Financial Pressures May Prompt a Memoir

Express​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ cited the sources pointing out that, by revealing everything in a book, Ferguson might most probably rake in the dough, and her book might be compared to "Spare" by Prince Harry.

A source revealed that Ferguson used to be helped monetarily by her friends, people she knew, and ex-boyfriends, but now she is finding it difficult to keep up with her way of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌life.

"Money has never been an issue for Sarah. She spent more than she had and somebody else always picked up the tab. She's been very well taken care of over the years by various boyfriends, friends and acquaintances," the source explained.

But that support has reportedly dwindled. The insider continued, "She's too toxic to touch for every single brand and charity she'd previously worked with, and even the lavish freebies she used to be gifted have stopped."

They went on, "It was quite normal for her to be invited to an expensive hotel or spa and given the five-star VIP treatment for a few days in exchange for her simply being there, but now nobody wants her."

I think in a years or so when Sarah Ferguson gets real desperate and things have died down, she’ll write a tell all no matter what and more than likely move to America for sanctuary! pic.twitter.com/64PU3V0IDI — opinionated russian🇷🇺☦️ (@Katsbigopinion2) November 16, 2025

A Potential Royal Exposé

With her income declining, Ferguson is said to be considering a memoir to give fans a closer look at her life, following in the footsteps of other royals who have found success with tell-all books.

An insider added that she has detailed diaries and evidence documenting past betrayals, scandals, and cover-ups, which could form the core of her story.

"For the right amount of money, she is willing to spill everything, but she's hoping to make enough money that it will give her a nice little nest egg for the rest of her life," the insider said.

Sources say Ferguson is hoping to secure roughly $13.2 million and is currently considering proposals.

Meanwhile, Gill noted that while she may steer clear of diving into Andrew's personal life, other members of the royal family could be fair game for discussion.

"She probably won't brief about Andrew. She probably won't even really talk about herself unless it's about her struggle. She might talk about other Royal Family members and throw them under the bus," she noted.

Originally published on Enstarz