Brazilian Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Is Arrested by ICE

A Brazilian immigrant, identified as the mother of Karoline Leavitt's nephew, was arrested on 12 November 2025, by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Revere, Massachusetts.

The woman, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, who has lived in the United States since 1998 and was once a DACA recipient, was detained while driving to pick up her son. She now faces removal proceedings to Brazil.

The arrest — occurring close to the Thanksgiving holiday — has sparked public interest because of her link to the White House press secretary and has raised questions about the scope of ongoing immigration crackdowns.

Mother of Karoline Leavitt's Nephew Arrested by ICE

Ferreira was taken into custody during what family members described as a routine trip to pick up her 11-year-old son in New Hampshire.

ICE agents intercepted her in Revere, placed her under arrest, and later transferred her to a detention center in southern Louisiana. She is currently in immigration court proceedings where she faces potential deportation.

Who is Bruna Caroline Ferreira

Ferreira, a Brazilian-born immigrant, is the mother of a child she shares with Michael Leavitt — the brother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She and Michael were previously engaged and share joint custody of their son.

According to family sources, Ferreira and Karoline Leavitt have not been in contact for many years. According to CNN, the child has lived with his father full-time in New Hampshire since birth.

Ferreira Has Lived in the US Since 1998

Ferreira arrived in the US in December 1998 when she was just a child on a B-2 tourist visa, which required her departure by mid-1999. She remained in the country and grew up in the US, eventually receiving protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Loved ones say she has spent nearly her entire life in the United States, raising her son, maintaining steady employment, and contributing to her community.

DHS Explains Why ICE Arrested Her

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Ferreira is classified as an 'unlawfully present' immigrant because she overstayed her tourist visa more than two decades ago. DHS also cited a prior arrest for battery as part of the justification for her detention.

Her attorney disputes those claims, insisting that Ferreira has no criminal record and was already in the process of obtaining permanent residency when she was detained.

Officials also emphasized that Karoline Leavitt had no involvement in the arrest and was not notified in advance.

'Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter', a DHS spokesperson clarified.

Family Launches Fundraiser to Fight Deportation

Following her detention, Ferreira's sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for legal fees and travel expenses needed to support the family during the immigration case.

The fundraiser has surpassed $15,000 (£11,404.20), with Rodrigues writing that her sister has lived in the US 'nearly her entire life', has followed the law, and deserves a chance to remain with her child.

The family expressed deep concern that Ferreira's son now faces the holiday season without his mother.

'Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing this page also helps more than you know', said Rodrigues.

Ferreira's family still needs donations as their goal is to reach $30,000 (£22,810.80).

Originally published on IBTimes UK