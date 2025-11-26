US-China Trade Talks: Donald Trump Says Xi Jinping Promises Faster, Bigger Purchases

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to speed up and expand China's purchases of American products during a phone call.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump explained that he asked Xi to "buy it a little faster" and "buy more," expressing confidence that the results could soon be visible.

"We could be pleasantly surprised," Trump added, noting optimism about the next steps in the trade relationship.

In recent months, China has resumed buying key US agricultural products, such as soybeans, after a slowdown caused by trade tensions, Reuters reported.

Beijing also lifted previously expanded restrictions on rare earth exports, signaling a gradual easing in the trade standoff.

However, the pace of China's renewed purchases has been slower than expected, leaving market watchers closely monitoring US soybean orders and other agricultural shipments.

Trump's comments come as both countries aim to stabilize economic ties while addressing ongoing challenges.

The Trump administration has repeatedly emphasized the importance of reducing the trade deficit and encouraging Chinese purchases of US goods in agriculture, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

While no specific figures or timelines were shared, Trump's statement suggested renewed optimism for progress in trade commitments.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇨🇳 President Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to accelerate purchases of US goods. pic.twitter.com/jwmE1DBKBq — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 26, 2025

Trump Skips Taiwan Talk, Highlights US-China Trade Progress

During the call, Xi also referenced broader geopolitical issues, according to China's Xinhua news agency. Xi reportedly said, "China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War II."

According to Aljazeera, he also noted that "Taiwan's return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order," reflecting Beijing's longstanding territorial claims.

Trump, however, did not mention Xi's comments on Taiwan in his social media posts, focusing instead on the "very good" call and progress on Ukraine, Fentanyl, and US farm products.

He described the conversation as a follow-up to a "highly successful meeting in South Korea" and highlighted the invitation exchanges between the two leaders: Trump accepted Xi's invitation to visit Beijing in April and invited Xi for a state visit to the US later in the year.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Washington initiated the call.

Spokesperson Mao Ning called it "positive, friendly and constructive" and emphasized that "communication between the two heads of state on issues of common concern is crucial for the stable development of China-US relations."

Originally published on vcpost.com