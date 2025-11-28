Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Hits 1,000 Receptions During Thanksgiving Match Against Bengals

DeAndre Hopkins has recently joined the exclusive 1,000-reception club. From the get-go, he's been a walking highlight reel, and this is the perfect gift that the Baltimore Ravens received during Thanksgiving Day.

Raised in Clemson, South Carolina, and later starring at Clemson University, Hopkins became an instant fan favorite. Death Valley would erupt with chants of "Nuk!" every time he pulled down a catch, something he did an incredible 206 times in just 39 college games.

Thanksgiving Week Becomes the Stage for NFL History

Gratitude is the basis of Thanksgiving, and this year gave football fans even more reason to be thankful. 13 seasons into his extraordinary NFL career, DeAndre Hopkins officially eclipsed 1,000 receptions. It happened on his very first catch during Week 13's Thanksgiving matchup, just another moment written into the league's history books.

DeAndre Hopkins with career catch No. 1,000



CINvsBAL on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

This milestone places him among the elite receivers who combine longevity, durability, and elite skill to reach one of the NFL's toughest benchmarks.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a Future Hall of Famer?

According to Ravens Wire, the debate about Hopkins' Hall of Fame status has been going on for years, but reaching 1,000 receptions strengthens his case. His résumé is replete with highlight moments, record-setting stretches, and the kind of consistency few receivers manage to hold onto for over a decade.

While the debate will continue until he hangs up his cleats, it's indeed a guarantee that DeAndre Hopkins will deliver fireworks every season. And with this latest milestone, he has added another legendary chapter to an already iconic NFL legacy.

In other news, center Frank Ragnow has reportedly come out of retirement. He is expected to play for the Detroit Lions. Currently, the 29-year-old player is listed on the reserve/retired list.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com